Google My Business Website Builder Now Launched for SMEs in India

 
13 June 2017
Google My Business Website Builder Now Launched for SMEs in India

Highlights

  • Google on Tuesday rolled out "Google My Business” website builder
  • It will help SME in building a mobile optimised website instantly
  • Google My Business can be used to build websites in 10 languages

In a move to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leverage the power of Internet, Google on Tuesday rolled out "Google My Business" website builder, a new feature aimed at building a mobile optimised website instantly. Using Google My Business, businesses can create their first website for free. Google had announced the feature back in January, when CEO Sundar Pichai was in New Delhi.

"Using Google My Business, you can create your first website for free, right from your phone in less than 10 minutes. It's so easy it basically creates itself. We use your Google listing to build the site, taking care of the design and making sure your website is found in Search and Maps," Google said in a blog post announcing the Google My Business website builder.

Google My Business can be used to build websites in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Over 120,000 Indian businesses were part of the pilot roll-out programme that has been running for the past five months, Google said. As part of the website builder, get a free domain from Google or buy your own with Google Domains right from Google My Business.

"Connect with customers by telling them exactly what you want them to do next, like call your business, book an appointment, or sign up for your mailing list," the company said.

"Small business owners tell us that building a website can be complex, expensive and time-consuming. In order to solve these problems for them, we introduced a new simple, free, and fast way to build a mobile-optimised website through 'Website With Google My Business', said Shalini Girish, Director, Marketing Solutions, Google, in a statement.

Tags: Google My Business, Google, Google India, Internet, Apps, Website With Google My Business
Google My Business Website Builder Now Launched for SMEs in India
 
 

