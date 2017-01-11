Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google, Microsoft, and Tencent Report Adobe Flash Code Execution Vulnerabilities

 
11 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google, Microsoft, and Tencent Report Adobe Flash Code Execution Vulnerabilities

Highlights

  • Adobe Flash is notorious for vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit
  • Microsoft, Google, Tencent reported tens of issues
  • Most browsers already have, or are going to block Flash by default

If you were to go through news regarding Adobe Flash, chances are high that it will be regarding vulnerabilities in the software. In 2010, Steve Jobs publicly wrote about why Flash would not be supported on Apple’s iOS platform, and since then, other mobile operating systems dropped support for Flash as well. It’s 2017, and as you might have guessed by the tone, this news article too talks about new vulnerabilities in Adobe’s ageing and now repeat-offender multimedia software platform.

ZDNet reports of multiple code-execution vulnerabilities within Flash that will affect all major computing platforms - Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS. Adobe has fixed tens of issues and is urging users to update to a version higher than 24.0.0.186.

Google’s Project Zero, a team of security experts entrusted with the task of finding day-zero vulnerabilities within Google’s own software as well as software used by others, pointed out five of these issues. Two issues were reported by Microsoft Vulnerability Research program, three by the Chromium Vulnerability Rewards Program and one by China-based Tencent, one of the largest Internet companies in the world.

Adobe has stated that it had not noticed any of the above-mentioned vulnerabilities being exploited by hackers, unlike the past. Most Web browsers today prevent Flash components on websites from automatically executing, rather hiding them behind a click to execute manually, if the user wants to. Microsoft Edge browser announced deploying this technique in December 2016. Google Chrome is said to have adopted it in September and Mozilla Firefox was said to do the same by August of last year.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Adobe Flash, Adobe, Microsoft, Google, Tencent, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome
Rohan Naravane

Rohan Naravane is often torn between what Apple and Google has to offer. His life revolves around gadgets, television, and conversations over coffee or drinks, mostly ... More

iPhone 8 to Sport All-Glass Design With Stainless Steel Frame: Report
Micromax Bolt Q381
Google, Microsoft, and Tencent Report Adobe Flash Code Execution Vulnerabilities
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  2. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  4. Samsung Finally Launches Gear S3 Smartwatch in India
  5. Lenovo P2 Review
  6. Your Paytm Wallet Amount Will Become Paytm Bank Account Balance on Jan 15
  7. Reliance Jio Offered Highest Average Download Speeds in December - TRAI
  8. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. IRCTC Rail Connect App Launched With New Features, Improved Security
  10. Samsung Galaxy S7 May Receive Android Nougat Update Next Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.