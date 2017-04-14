Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Hire Is the Search Giant's New Job Site; Could Take on LinkedIn and Others

 
14 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Hire Is the Search Giant's New Job Site; Could Take on LinkedIn and Others

Highlights

  • Google Hire is the company's latest push in enterprise segment
  • The website has been developed by bepop team
  • Google Hire has not been announced officially

Google seems to be gearing up to launch a new job application website which will track and manage applications to rival services like LinkedIn, Greenhouse, and Jobvite. Google Hire website is now up, and can be accessed via hire.withgoogle.com URL.

The new website seems to be still in early stages of development, and shows few job listings from Warner Brothers subsidiary DramaFever as well as some startups like Medisas and Poynt. We tried logging in with our Gmail credentials but repeatedly received an error that said, "Your Gmail ID is not associated with an account." We believe that Google Hire website currently has limited access for people. We can expect Google to officially announce Google Hire soon. The new Google website was first spotted by Axios.

Interestingly, Google Hire job openings are listed on the bebop website, which is VMware Inc co-founder and industry veteran Diane Greene's startup, and was acquired by Google in 2015. For those unaware, bebop is a development platform that makes it easy to build and maintain enterprise applications.

Google Hire can also be seen as the company's effort to get a lead in enterprise efforts. In 2015, Google had named Diane Greene to lead its Cloud push efforts.

CEO Sundar Pichai back in 2015 had stressed that the bepop acquisition would help Google in providing integrated cloud products at every level like Android and Chromebooks, infrastructure and services in Google Cloud Platform, developer frameworks for mobile and enterprise users, and end-user applications like Gmail and Docs.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Hire, Bepop, Sundar Pichai
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

How to Enable or Disable Automatic Updates on Mac
Uber Reportedly Used Secret Program Called 'Hell' to Track Lyft Drivers
Unboxed Mobiles
Google Hire Is the Search Giant's New Job Site; Could Take on LinkedIn and Others
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch Data Offers to Counter Reliance Jio Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch Set for Wednesday
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tips Design
  4. OnePlus 5 Spotted on Chinese Regulation Site
  5. Fast and Furious 8: The Dumb, Fun Action Movie You've Been Waiting For?
  6. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  7. Watch How This Man Built an iPhone 6s From Spare Parts
  8. PM Modi to Launch BHIM-Aadhaar Digital Payments Platform Today
  9. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB Variant Available at Discount in India
  10. BHIM Gets Support for New Languages, Money Transfer to Contacts, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.