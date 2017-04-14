Google seems to be gearing up to launch a new job application website which will track and manage applications to rival services like LinkedIn, Greenhouse, and Jobvite. Google Hire website is now up, and can be accessed via hire.withgoogle.com URL.

The new website seems to be still in early stages of development, and shows few job listings from Warner Brothers subsidiary DramaFever as well as some startups like Medisas and Poynt. We tried logging in with our Gmail credentials but repeatedly received an error that said, "Your Gmail ID is not associated with an account." We believe that Google Hire website currently has limited access for people. We can expect Google to officially announce Google Hire soon. The new Google website was first spotted by Axios.

Interestingly, Google Hire job openings are listed on the bebop website, which is VMware Inc co-founder and industry veteran Diane Greene's startup, and was acquired by Google in 2015. For those unaware, bebop is a development platform that makes it easy to build and maintain enterprise applications.

Google Hire can also be seen as the company's effort to get a lead in enterprise efforts. In 2015, Google had named Diane Greene to lead its Cloud push efforts.

CEO Sundar Pichai back in 2015 had stressed that the bepop acquisition would help Google in providing integrated cloud products at every level like Android and Chromebooks, infrastructure and services in Google Cloud Platform, developer frameworks for mobile and enterprise users, and end-user applications like Gmail and Docs.