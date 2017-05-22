Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google's Fuchsia OS Is Open Source and Independent of Android, Burke Explains

 
22 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google's Fuchsia OS Is Open Source and Independent of Android, Burke Explains

Highlights

  • Fuchsia is expected to be compatible with IoT devices
  • The operating system was found to be scalable last year
  • The information was shared at Google I/O 2017

Last year in August, reports emerged that Google was developing a new operating system, called Fuchsia, which was speculated to be the first OS developed by search giant that is not based on Linux kernel. A more recent leak showed the operating system in action as the smartphone-centric Armadillo OS. While we would have preferred for Google to share more information about the new operating system at Google I/O, at least the search giant has shared first bits of information about the project.

Dave Burke, Vice-President Engineering (Android), shared at the I/O conference that Fuchsia is one of the many early-stage experimental projects at Google and that one of the most interesting aspects about it is that its open source, meaning people can see and comment on it. Further, Burke went on to clarify that Fuchsia is an independent project to Android. You can see his response during the Android Fireside Chat in the video below.

While Burke suggested that "some really smart people" are working on the aforementioned project, he didn't provide any specific details about it. As it has been described as an early-stage experimental project, there is a chance that the company might choose not to go ahead with the project eventually, or do if everything falls in right place.

To recall, last year it was found that the new operating system was largely built to favour IoT and embedded hardware. The rapid increase of products in this space evidently led Google to build a lightweight OS that was meant to be more compatible with modern IoT hardware. However, notably it was found that Fuchsia was designed so that it can scale to support smartphones and desktop computers as well.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Fuchsia Project, Fuchsia Open Source Project, Fuchsia OS, Mobiles, Tablets, Android, Google, Fuchsia
WannaCry Ransomware: Dangerous Strain Called 'EternalRocks' Found, Researchers Say
HotDeals 360
Google's Fuchsia OS Is Open Source and Independent of Android, Burke Explains
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launch Offers in India Detailed Ahead of Tuesday Sale
  2. iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus Designs Tipped in Leaked Images
  3. Tejas Express With on Board Wi-Fi, Infotainment System Set to Flag Off
  4. Nubia N1 lite With Front Flash Launched in India at Rs. 6,999
  5. OnePlus 5 Dual Camera Setup Leaked in Images; Orientation Still a Mystery
  6. The Battle of the Flagship Smartphone Cameras
  7. Moto Z2 Play Packs 3000mAh Non-Removable Battery, Confirms Lenovo
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  9. NASA Plans Emergency Spacewalk on ISS to Replace Failed Computer
  10. Nokia 9 Live Images Leak, Snapdragon 835 SoC Rumoured
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.