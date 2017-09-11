Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google, Facebook Tax Reform Sought by EU Government

 
11 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google, Facebook Tax Reform Sought by EU Government

EU finance ministers are set to discuss changing rules so that tech giants such as Google or Facebook are on the hook to pay more taxes in Europe, according to an EU document seen by AFP on Friday.

European regulators have become increasingly aggressive against US technology giants seen by officials as gaining too much power, with Amazon and Apple also facing scrutiny.

"It is urgent to close the gap in international tax rules in order to ensure the fair taxation of profits from businesses in the digitalised economy," said an EU document seen by AFP, prepared for a meeting of finance ministers in Estonia on September 15.

The paper was drawn up by the government of Estonia, which currently holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency and sees itself as a digital leader in Europe.

The document deplores the current situation in Europe in which taxing rights are held by EU nations with the "physical presence" of multinationals.

Instead, in the proposal, large digital businesses would be liable to pay corporate tax in the countries where they make profits, not only where they are present.

Many digital platforms operating in the EU are based in Ireland which offers a low corporate tax regime, allowing internet giants to escape a higher tax rate in other member countries.

Several national authorities in the EU have opened up tax fights with Google and other Internet giants.

A French court ruled in July that US Internet giant Google was not liable for EUR 1.12 billion ($1.27 billion) in taxes claimed by the state. France appealed the decision.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, EU, EU Fine, Tax Reform
LG G6 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 37,990
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google, Facebook Tax Reform Sought by EU Government
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Apple to Launch iPhone X and More on Tuesday, Leaked iOS Code Tips
  2. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 3 Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi A1 and Vivo V7+ Launched, New Airtel & BSNL Plans, More News This Week
  4. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  5. Airtel Said to Be in Talks for Rs. 2,500 4G Smartphone to Rival Jio Phone
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20
  7. LG G6 Price Slashed in India
  8. Vivo V7+ vs Oppo F3 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
  9. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
  10. The Android One Edition of Moto X4 Might Be Launched for US Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.