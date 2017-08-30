Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Reveals How It Plans to Comply With EU Antitrust Order

 
30 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Reveals How It Plans to Comply With EU Antitrust Order

Highlights

  • Google will meet the EU antitrust order deadline
  • Google was hit with a record EUR 2.4 billion fine from the EU in June
  • It was accused of abusing its market dominance in search results

Google has submitted details of how it plans to stop favouring its shopping service to comply with a European Union antitrust order, EU regulators said on Tuesday.

The world's most popular Internet search engine, a unit of Alphabet Inc, had earlier on Tuesday said it would meet the EU deadline to do so.

Google was hit with a record EUR 2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) fine from the EU over the practice in June and had until midnight on Tuesday to come up with proposals to end the anti-competitive behaviour.

The European Commission said on June 27 that Google had abused its dominance in Europe to give prominent placements in searches to its own comparison shopping service, demoting those of rivals.

As well as ordering Google to come up with a solution, the Commission said the US company must stop the practice by September 28.

Failure to do so could expose the company to penalty payments of as much as 5 percent of Alphabet's average daily worldwide turnover - or around $12 million a day, based on the parent company's 2016 turnover of $90.3 billion.

"Google will continue to be under an obligation to keep the Commission informed of its actions by submitting periodic reports," a spokesman for the EU executive said after saying the proposal had been received.

Lobbying group ICOMP, whose members include Google rivals online mapping services Hot Map and Streetmap, as well as CEPIC (Centre of the Picture Industry) and TradeComet which owns a rival search engine, said regulators should publicise Google's proposal.

"These affect everyone in the online and mobile worlds, so they must be made public for evaluation," ICOMP head Michael Weber said.

Google is also under fire from the EU over practices related to its smartphone mobile operating system Android, where it may face a landmark fine by the end of the year, and regarding online search advertising.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google EU, Google Antitrust, EU, Google Antitrust lawsuit, Internet, Apps
Nokia 6 Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon: Time, Price, Offers, Specifications
BSNL to Set Up 1 Lakh Wi-Fi Hotspots Across India by March 2019
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Reveals How It Plans to Comply With EU Antitrust Order
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Variant With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India
  3. Nokia 6 Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon: Time, Price, Offers & More
  4. Nokia 6 Review
  5. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline Suspended: What Happens Next?
  6. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
  7. iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus to Launch on September 12: Report
  8. Vodafone's New Rs. 392 Pack Offers Up to 28GB of Data, Unlimited Calls
  9. Moto G5 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India, Following Moto G5S Plus Launch
  10. Google, Apple Face Off Over Augmented Reality Technology
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.