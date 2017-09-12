Google said on Tuesday that it was aware of the connectivity issues Gmail, Google Drive (Docs and Sheets), and Google Calendar. Several users also complained on social media about issues when accessing YouTube and Google Maps.

Complaints from users across the world started to pour in at about 9pm IST. According to Web analytics firm Outage Report, users in Europe, North America, and Japan were most severely affected. DownDetector corroborated some of these reports.

Google Drive, in particular has had faced several outages in the past few days. Just last week, the service was down for some users in Brazil and other places for about one hour.

On its dashboard page, Google noted that it was aware that people are facing issues, and said that an investigation into the matter was underway. "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. Users have reported slowness and connectivity errors," the company noted.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the issue, but it's certainly not a good day for Google's services to run into troubles. Google's rival Apple will be showcasing a range of iPhone models and software features.

In the meantime, we have reached out to Google to find more about the outage, and will update the story when we hear back.