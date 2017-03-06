Google, Coursera to Offer Cloud Training Courses

US-based edu-tech company Coursera on Monday announced a collaboration with Google to offer 'Google Cloud Training' courses on its platform.

Developed and taught by Google experts, these courses will be available on-demand for any current or aspiring IT professionals and data engineers.

Commenting on this new association, Leah Belsky, Vice President of Global Enterprise Development at Coursera said: "Our mission is to enable anyone, anywhere to transform their life through access to the world's best learning experience. A big part of that is about providing job-specific training in the hottest new fields. Cloud computing is one of the most in-demand career paths today, and we're honored to collaborate with Google to offer the latest cloud courses online, making it easier for developers and IT professionals around the world to master Google Cloud Platform Services."

Coursera will launch the first course in the data engineering on Google Cloud specialisation titled 'Big Data and Machine Learning' this week.

This course will be the first in a five-course specialisation. More foundational, intermediate and advanced courses in infrastructure, machine learning, analytics and application development are planned for launch soon, the company said.

"With companies rapidly shifting their infrastructure to the cloud, the demand for cloud computing experts is enormous. In fact, adoption of cloud technology is often limited not by cost, complexity, or security, but by the shortage of trained professionals available to fill open roles in cloud systems administration, data engineering, application development, and more. Making this training more accessible is a major step toward creating a network of skilled professionals who can utilise the latest Google Cloud Platform technology to create innovative solutions to business challenges," Coursera's emailed statement adds.