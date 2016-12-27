Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Host Event for SMBs in New Delhi on January 4

 
27 December 2016
Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Host Event for SMBs in New Delhi on January 4

Highlights

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai will host an event for SMBs in New Delhi
  • The event will be held on January 4, 2017
  • IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will attend the event as well

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will host an event for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in New Delhi on January 4. The event will be attended by Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as well as senior Google officials.

At the event, Pichai will focus on Google partnering with Indian SMBs “to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital,” and how digital can be a game changer for them. Google has previously said that India is a strategic market for its SMB solutions, and launched the Google for Business solution that allows small businesses to find customers online in their local area.

Google has been quite active in India over the past few years. Last week, Google and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs partnered to spread awareness about online safety among Indian Internet users as part of the “Digitally Safe Campaign.” Google is also working towards providing free Internet at 400 railway stations in India, and Ooty recently became the 100th railway station to get Google’s free Wi-Fi service. The Google Allo app and Google Assistant virtual helper recently received Hindi support, and YouTube launched the YouTube Kids app in India.

After becoming the chief executive of the Internet search company, Pichai has visited India once, in December last year. He had visited India a few weeks before his appointment as Google CEO – when he was the head of Android – to launch the Android One project.

Tags: Google, Sundar Pichai, Google for Business, Google for India, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Google CEO, Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Host Event for SMBs in New Delhi on January 4
 
 

