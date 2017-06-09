Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Arts and Culture Team Launches Virtual Exhibition to Showcase 3,000 Years of Fashion

 
09 June 2017
Technology giant Google's Arts and Culture arm on Thursday launched a new virtual exhibition project that will showcase 3,000 years of the world's fashion and style, the company said in a statement.

The project 'We wear culture' is in collaboration with 183 renowned cultural institutions from around the world, including India, and will let people explore the history of clothes dating as early as 3,000 years ago from the ancient Silk Road, to the courtly fashion of Versailles, to the unmatched elegance of the Indian saree.

"We invite everyone to browse the exhibition on their phones or laptops and learn about the stories behind what you wear," said Director of Google Arts and Culture Amit Sood in a statement.

"You might be surprised to find out that your saree, jeans or the black dress in your wardrobe have a century-old story. What you wear is true culture and more often than not a piece of art," Sood added.

The online project includes collections from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and varied weaves from across India, from Gharchola to Patola to Temple to Ikat sarees, as it traces the story and importance of Indian textiles from ancient sculptures, the company said.

It also showcases designs from north-eastern India including the weaves of tribes such as the Nagas, Meitis and the traditional attire from Meghalaya called 'Dhara' or 'Nara' worn by the Khasi women.

The project also includes icons and trendsetters like Alexander McQueen, Cristobal Balenciaga, Audrey Hepburn, Christian Dior, Helmut Newton, Irving Penn, Yves Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik, Gianni Versace, Oscar de la Renta, Pierre Balmain, Miyake Issey among others.

Fashion and textiles enthusiasts can explore over 400 online exhibitions and stories sharing a total of 50,000 photos, videos and other documents on world fashion, on the project's website and through the Google Arts and Culture app on iOS and Android.

