Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Antitrust Fine Will Benefit EU Citizens, Says Commissioner Vestager

 
03 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Antitrust Fine Will Benefit EU Citizens, Says Commissioner Vestager

Highlights

  • Google accused of giving an advantage to its Google Shopping service
  • Vesteger said cases against Google also showed it breached EU rules
  • The cases could face the wrath of President Donald Trump

The record EUR 2.4-billion fine slapped on Google by the EU for abusing its market dominance "will find its way back to European citizens," Europe's competition chief said Saturday.

Although the US tech giant has said it expects to appeal, if the European Commission wins, "this fine will return to European citizens" via the governments of the 13 member states involved, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on French radio.

She said each of these countries would see its contribution to the EU budget reduced in the following year, "pro rata, based on this fine".

Brussels has accused the world's most popular Internet search engine of giving an advantage to its Google Shopping service.

Google Shopping shows the images and prices of products in response to shopping-related searches when someone uses the search engine.

The EU says that Google is giving its own service too much priority in search results to the detriment of other price comparison services, such as TripAdvisor and Expedia.

Google Could Learn From Erstwhile Rival Microsoft in EU Deals

The case, launched in 2010, is one of three against Google and of several against blockbuster US companies including Starbucks, Apple, Amazon and McDonalds.

Vestager has said "preliminary conclusions" in the Android and AdSense cases against Google also showed it breached EU rules.

The cases have stoked tensions with Washington and could face the wrath of President Donald Trump, the tycoon who won office on his "America First" slogan and has previously hit out against the EU.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Antitrust, EU, Margrethe Vestager, Internet, Apps, Google Shopping
Reliance Jio Summer Surprise, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offers End in July: What Happens Next?
StarCraft: Remastered With 4K Support to Launch on August 14
Lenovo K6 Power
Google Antitrust Fine Will Benefit EU Citizens, Says Commissioner Vestager
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note Gets a Rs. 3,000 Price Cut on Flipkart
  2. Nokia 3 Now Online, GST Effect, OnePlus 5's Woes, and More News This Week
  3. Moto E4 Reportedly Goes on Sale in India; Moto E4 Plus Coming Soon
  4. Jio Effect? BSNL Offers 'Additional Free Data' to Postpaid Subscribers
  5. Reliance Jio Promotional Offers End in July: What Happens Next?
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  7. GST Effect: Apple India Slashes Prices of iPhone and Other Products
  8. Honor 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Thursday's Launch
  9. Airtel Monsoon Surprise Offer Now Live: How to Get 30GB of Free 4G Data
  10. Xiaomi 'Riva' Spotted With Android 7.1.2 Nougat, 3GB of RAM
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.