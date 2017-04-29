Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Announces 'Solve for India' to Inspire Entrepreneurs and Developers in Tier-2 Cities

 
29 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Announces 'Solve for India' to Inspire Entrepreneurs and Developers in Tier-2 Cities

Highlights

  • Google has announced a new "Solve for India" initiative for tier-2 cities
  • Developers & entrepreneurs will get access to a number of Google programs
  • Google says it will also provide over $20,000 of Google cloud credits

Google on Friday announced a new "Solve for India" initiative that aims to expand and energise the startup ecosystem in tier-2 cities across the country.

The programme aims to inspire new wave of entrepreneurs and startups in emerging cities like Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Indore, Nagpur, Nashik, Madurai, Kanpur, as well as Kolkata and Chennai.

Speaking about the initiative, Karthik Padmanabhan, Program Manager Lead for Google India, said, "Majority of India's Internet users are Indian language users, and over 80 percent of them access the Internet from their mobile phones. But the current Indian startup ecosystem is building products for English speaking audience and caters only to 15% of the population. There are growing number of entrepreneurs in smaller Indian cities who are focusing on building solutions that caters to the real needs of India. Through this initiative we want to bring the best of Google under one program and join forces with them to help create solutions that serves the needs of a billion Indians."

Developers and entrepreneurs will get access to a variety of Google programmes, including the Google Launchpad mentoring programme which will help them to build, scale and accelerate early stage product ideas, and take them to the next level. The Launchpad accelerator program comes with six month mentorship program along with $50,000 (roughly Rs. 32 lakhs) equity-free investments. Google says it will also provide over $20,000 (roughly Rs. 12.8 lakhs) of Google cloud credits.

Developers will have the opportunity to lear from the experts in across the areas of Android, Firebase, Machine learning, Cloud APIs, Progressive Web Apps, and Indian language translation solutions.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google India, Solve for India, Internet, Google Launchpad Accelerator, India
Amazon's Alexa Can Now Whisper and Bleep Out Words, Change Its Pitch
Apple Wants California to Toughen Up Its Proposed Policy on Testing Self-Driving Cars
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Google Announces 'Solve for India' to Inspire Entrepreneurs and Developers in Tier-2 Cities
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. 7 WhatsApp Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
  3. Xiaomi the Second Biggest Smartphone Vendor in India, Says Counterpoint
  4. Xiaomi's Latest Smartwatch Is a Clone of the Apple Watch
  5. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Note 8 Launch for the Second Half of 2017
  6. iPhone 7 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro, LED TVs, and More Tech Deals
  7. Samsung Launches Galaxy J3 Prime, a Budget Android 7.0 Nougat Smartphone
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 UK Price and Release Date Revealed
  9. Zen Admire Metal With Front Flash, 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,749
  10. Sundar Pichai Received Nearly $200 Million in Compensation in 2016
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.