Google Agrees to Pay EUR 306 Million to Settle Italy Tax Dispute

 
04 May 2017
Google Agrees to Pay EUR 306 Million to Settle Italy Tax Dispute

US Internet giant Google has agreed to pay EUR 306 million ($334 million or roughly Rs. 2,146 crores) to settle a tax dispute with Italian authorities, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a Reuters report.

In a statement, the spokeswoman said the agreement covered the period between 2002 and 2015.

"In addition to the taxes already paid in Italy during those years, Google will pay another 306 million euros," the statement said.

Last year Italian tax police alleged that Google had evaded paying taxes worth EUR 227 million ($248 million) between 2009 and 2013 in a move which was said could result in heavy punitive fines.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, head of the Italian tax authority Rossella Orlandi also said the government is reviewing the business of internet platforms for home rentals such as Airbnb Inc.

Tags: Google, Internet, Italy, Google Italy
