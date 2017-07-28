Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Hopes to Train 10 Million People in Africa in Online Skills, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

 
28 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Hopes to Train 10 Million People in Africa in Online Skills, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet Inc's Google aims to train 10 million people in Africa in online skills over the next five years in an effort to make them more employable, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The US technology giant also hopes to train 100,000 software developers in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, a company spokeswoman said.

Google's pledge marked an expansion of an initiative it launched in April 2016 to train young Africans in digital skills. It announced in March it had reached its initial target of training one million people.

The company is "committing to prepare another 10 million people for jobs of the future in the next five years," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told a company conference in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.

Google said it will offer a combination of in-person and online training. Google has said on its blog that it carries out the training in languages including Swahili, Hausa and Zulu and tries to ensure that at least 40 percent of people trained are women. It did not say how much the programme cost.

Africa, with its rapid population growth, falling data costs and heavy adoption of mobile phones, having largely leapfrogged personal computer use, is tempting for tech companies. Executives such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's chairman Jack Ma have also recently toured parts of the continent.

But countries like Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, which Google said it would initially target for its mobile developer training, may not offer as much opportunity as the likes of China and India fortech firms.

Yawning wealth gaps mean that much of the population in places like Nigeria has little disposable income, while mobile adoption tends to favour more basic phone models. Combined with bad telecommunications infrastructure, that can mean slower and less Internet surfing, which tech firms rely on to make money.

Google also announced plans to provide more than $3 million (roughly Rs. 19.2 crores) in equity-free funding, mentorship and working space access to more than 60 African startups over three years.

In addition, YouTube will roll out a new app, YouTube Go, aimed at improving video streaming over slow networks, said Johanna Wright, vice president of YouTube.

YouTube Go is being tested in Nigeria as of June, and the trial version of the app will be offered globally later this year, she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Africa, Internet, Apps
Huawei Mate 10 Will Sport Bezel-Less Display, Take on iPhone 8, Says CEO
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Hopes to Train 10 Million People in Africa in Online Skills, Says CEO Sundar Pichai
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Impact, WhatsApp Daily Active Users, and More: Your 360 Daily
  2. BSNL Asks Broadband Users to Change Passwords After Malware Attack
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 Pre-Orders in India to Open Today
  4. Meet the Most Popular Smartphones in India
  5. Vodafone's Offer to New Customers: 1GB Per Day for 70 Days at Rs. 244
  6. Jio Phone Is a Single SIM Mobile, Works Only on 4G VoLTE Networks
  7. WhatsApp Now Supports Launcher App Shortcuts on Android
  8. Jio Phone: Airtel Has a Plan to Beat the 'Free' Reliance 4G VoLTE Phone
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  10. Huawei Mate 10 Will Sport Bezel-Less Display, Take on iPhone 8, Says CEO
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.