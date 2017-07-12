Google has acquired Halli Labs, a Bengaluru-based company that started its journey barely four months ago. The startup focuses on solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Halli Labs says it will be joining Google’s Next Billion Users team, the Mountain View-based company’s initiative that is working to bring the next billion users online from emerging markets like India. Over the past one year, Google has announced several services to better serve the untapped Indian market. Some of these include improved translation services and better voice recognition support for local languages.

It’s not entirely clear how large Halli Labs is, but its core team members including Pankaj Gupta, and Pradhuman Jhala, were previously at marketplace Stayzilla. Gupta, who founded Halli Labs and assumes CEO position, was the chief product officer and chief technology officer at Stayzilla, while Jhala was the chief architect.

Some of the things Halli Labs has been working on includes "speed recognition" and natural language processing. It never shipped any technologies to consumers — again the company is just four months old — but in a blog post, the company said it wanted to give "superhuman powers to all of us humans in letting us do whatever we want to do, better.” The word Halli means village in Kannada.

Financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed. We have reached out to Halli Labs and Google for more details and will update this story as and when we hear something.