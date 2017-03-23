Global Web-hosting company GoDaddy on Wednesday launched a new mobile-friendly "Website Builder" in India to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow their ventures.

The "Website Builder" features an integrated suite of online tools to help small businesses and entrepreneurs create an audience for their businesses and drive traffic to their website.

"India is our largest market outside of the US and we at GoDaddy have made big investments here. We have over 7,50,000 customers in India," Andrew Low Ah Kee, Executive Vice President, GoDaddy International, told IANS.

"In India, over 34 million small businesses are still offline. GoDaddy's new 'Website Builder' is designed to help small businesses across country to create a professional online identity with ease, helping to grow their business online," he added.

'Website Builder' with integrated marketing features enables small businesses to quickly improve their Google search rankings and help jumpstart email marketing campaigns.

The company also launched a new integrated marketing campaign focused on educating Indian small businesses on the value of going beyond traditional marketing and the importance of being visible on the Internet.

"The campaign reinforces that with a strong digital presence, small business owners have an opportunity to be more visible and potentially grow their business," added Nidhi Hola, Senior Director, Marketing, GoDaddy India.

Powered by smart algorithms and machine learning, the website builder helps customers with continuous activity updates and ways to improve results and evolve their businesses throughout their lifecycles

The new Website Builder is available in four different pricing options following a one month free trial: Personal (Rs. 99/month), Business (Rs. 479/month), Business Plus (Rs. 679/month) and Online Store (Rs. 999/month).