Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving to Retire, COO Scott Wagner to Replace Him

 
23 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving to Retire, COO Scott Wagner to Replace Him

Highlights

  • GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving to retire at the end of this year
  • Irving would continue to serve on GoDaddy's board through June 2018
  • Irving had overseen the company's initial public offering in 2015

Website hoster GoDaddy said Chief Executive Blake Irving would retire at the end of this year and named Chief Operating Officer Scott Wagner as his successor.

Irving would continue to serve on GoDaddy's board through June 2018 and work closely with Wagner through the transition, the company said on Tuesday.

Irving, who joined GoDaddy in 2013, had overseen the company's initial public offering in 2015 and led its acquisition of Host Europe Group for EUR 1.69 billion ($1.82 billion), its biggest deal ever.

Wagner also joined GoDaddy in 2013 after a 13-year stint at private equity firm KKR, where he served as a partner.

He was a key member of the team that invested in GoDaddy in 2011, and had served as interim CEO before Irving took over.

GoDaddy provides a marketplace to buy domain names and website building tools.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: GoDaddy, Blake Irving, Scott Wagner, GoDaddy CEO, Internet
Idea, Vodafone Lose Customers as Airtel Adds Users in July: COAI
My First Two Months of Cord-Cutting Experience in India
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving to Retire, COO Scott Wagner to Replace Him
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 Review
  2. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  3. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today, via Amazon
  4. Moto G5S Plus Set to Launch in India on August 29 as Amazon Exclusive
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
  6. Micromax Unveils Smartphone With 18:9 Display, 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, MIUI 9 Launched
  8. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
  9. Idea, Vodafone Lose Customers as Airtel Adds Users in July: COAI
  10. Lenovo K8 Note Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.