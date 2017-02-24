Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Gmail's Unexpected Sign Out Issues Not Connected to Phishing or Account Security Threats: Google

 
24 February 2017
Gmail's Unexpected Sign Out Issues Not Connected to Phishing or Account Security Threats: Google

Highlights

  • Google says it is continuing to investigate the matter
  • The search giant has asked users to try and log back into their accounts
  • Gmail will stop supporting older Chrome versions by the end of this year

Google has acknowledged that it has received reports that some Gmail users are unexpectedly getting signed out of their accounts. Even though the search giant is currently investigating the matter at hand, it has importantly clarified that there is no indication that the issue is connected to phishing or account security threats.

In company's Product Forum, Google's Crystal Cee has said that the company is continuing to investigate the issue but asked users to try signing again into their account. "Please try to sign-in again at accounts.google.com and if you cannot remember your password, please use this link (g.co/recover) to recover your password. If you use 2-Step Verification, there may have been a delay in receiving your SMS code. Please try again or use backup codes," Cee said in her post.

Even though there are several complaints on the help forum regarding logging into the Gmail accounts, it is currently unclear if they are directly related to the newly emerged issue.

Earlier this month, Google announced that Gmail will stop supporting older Chrome versions by the end of this year. The search giant also confirmed that Gmail users who are still using Windows XP and Windows Vista are the most likely to be affected. The company said that this was one of the ways to ensure that users receive some of the latest security updates that are being pushed with new Chrome versions.

