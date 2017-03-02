Even though Gmail has maintained a size cap of 25MB on emails and attachments that can be received through its service for a long time, Google has announced that it is now expanding this limit to 50MB. However, the search giant has clarified that the size limit on mails that can be sent through its service will still remain at 25MB for users. This effectively means that Gmail users will now be able to receive larger sized emails from other clients that offer sending mails with size up to 50MB.

Considering that the attachments often ended up exceeding the earlier size limit, this can be seen as a welcome move by the company. Needless to point out but users who want to exchange larger files can always choose to use search giant's Drive service, which is already integrated with Gmail.

"Sending and receiving attachments is an important part of email exchanges. While Google Drive offers a convenient way to share files of any size, sometimes you need to receive large files as direct email attachments," Google said in its blog post.

The company says that the change will come into effect for all users over the coming days. It would be interesting to see if the company increases the size cap on the emails that can be sent from its Gmail client going ahead or decides to retain it.

Google recently acknowledged that it received reports that some Gmail users were unexpectedly getting signed out of their accounts. Even though the search giant said that it was investigating the matter at hand, it importantly clarified that there was no indication that the issue was connected to phishing or account security threats.