The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has kicked off with deals on LED TVs, smartwatches, accessories, and large appliances. While the Flipkart sale offers today do not include deals on mobile phones (those become available on Thursday), you can still snag some good deals on other product categories. As part of the Big Billion Days Sale, the e-commerce company is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent (maximum discount per day Rs. 1,500, total discount in sale Rs. 4,500) on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1,500 for SBI debit and credit card users, as well as no cost EMIs and exchange discounts on the products on offer. To help you sift through the large number of offers in Flipkart sale, we have picked out some of the best deals available today in the Big Billion Days sale.

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm Space Grey

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm space grey is currently down to Rs. 29,900 (MRP Rs. 33,500) on the Flipkart sale. The Apple Watch Series 2 features a built-in GPS that helps record your workout activities while you are outdoors. The Watch comes with a heart rate monitor too. In case you're not willing to spend an awful lot of money on the latest Apple Watch, the Watch Series 2 is still a decent pick.

Price: Rs. 29,900 (MRP Rs. 33,500)

Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Space Grey

The Apple Watch Series 1 42mm space grey is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 25,900). The Apple Watch Series 1 is the first-generation Apple Watch but with a new dual-core processor. With the launch of Apple Watch Series 3, the company will continue to sell the Series 1 after discontinuing Series 2. You'll need an iPhone to use the Apple Watch. Pair your purchase with an SBI card payment to get an additional discount of ₹1,500.

Price: Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 25,900)

Google Chromecast 2

Add smart TV features to your regular TV with a media streaming device like Google Chromecast 2. Currently down to, Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,399) as part of the Flipkart sale offers, the Chromecast 2 is a great alternative to Apple TV or Fire TV Stick in India. You can stream content from a smartphone or a tablet to the big screen. You can also mirror content from your smartphone to a big-screen TV at your home. If you watch a lot of YouTube videos, the Chromecast 2 would be a decent pick at this price.

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

Panasonic 40-inch Full HD LED TV

The Panasonic 40-inch Full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 41,900) in the Flipkart sale. There's a no-cost EMI offer along with an exchange offer that promises up to ₹12,000 off on your old TV. You can get an additional ₹1,500 instant discount when you pay with an SBI debit or credit card. The TV comes with two HDMI and one USB port.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

VU 43-inch Full HD LED TV

VU's 43-inch full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 32,500) on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. It also comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 12,000 additional discount and a no-cost EMI offer. The 43-inch LED TV comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports. The LED TV comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 32,500)

Sony Bravia 43-inch full HD smart LED TV

Sony Bravia 43-inch full HD smart LED TV is available for as low as Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900) on Flipkart, as a part of the Big Billion Day sale. That's a pretty decent discount for a Sony LED TV. With this TV, you can get an exchange bonus discount of up to ₹14,000. Pay with SBI's debit or credit card and you can get an additional discount of ₹1,500 on your purchase. The Sony 43-inch smart LED TV comes with four HDMI ports and two USB ports. It includes two speakers rated at 10W.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

VU 39-inch full HD LED TV

If you're looking for a big-screen TV at a price point of Rs. 20,000, the VU 39-inch full HD LED TV would be a good fit for you. The LED TV is currently available for Rs. 19,999 (MRP ₹26,500) on Flipkart. Bundle your purchase with an exchange offer and pay with an SBI card, and you can practically grab this TV for peanuts. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports and a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 26,500)

VU 50-inch 4K smart LED TV

VU's 50-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 57,000) on Flipkart. You can get up to Rs. 22,000 additional discount when you swap your old TV for this one. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. There's a 24 Watt speaker that promises powerful sound. You can buy an extended 2-year warranty powered by Flipkart Protect for Rs. 302 with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 57,000)

Fossil Marshall Smoke smartwatch

If you're in the market for a smartwatch that works with an Android smartphone, the Fossil Marshall Smoke smartwatch is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,995 (MRP Rs. 19,995). The smartwatch comes with a 2-year warranty from Fossil, and is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones. It can serve notifications from your phone, track daily fitness activities and also includes customisable watch faces.

Price: Rs. 9,995 (MRP Rs. 19,995)

JioFi M2S wireless data card

Stay connected on the move with Jio's MiFi device. Currently down to Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,329), the device is at one of its lowest price points since launch. You'll need to get a Jio SIM separately, and recharge with one of Jio's tariff plans. The device will let you connect your smartphones or laptops to Jio's LTE network using a Wi-Fi connection. You can also use Jio's app to make phone calls or send and receive text messages using this device.

Price: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,329)

