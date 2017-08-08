Dates of the next Flipkart sale have been announced, days after rival Amazon revealed it will be hosting its own sale to celebrate the Independence Day of India. No surprises for guessing that the upcoming Flipkart Freedom Sale 2017 will start the same day the next Amazon Great Indian Sale begins, August 9. Interestingly, while the Amazon sale runs till August 12, the Flipkart sale will conclude a day earlier. You can expect deals and discount on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, cameras, and accessories in the Flipkart sale, along with a Redmi Note 4 sale that will run for 72 hours. There will also be an additional 10 percent instant discount for HDFC credit card holders.

Flipkart sale offers on mobile phones

While all the offers of the Flipkart sale have not been revealed yet, the e-commerce brand has unveiled several discounts on its website ahead of the The Big Freedom Sale . The Moto M and Moto G5 Plus, priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, will be available for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Similarly, the Lenovo K5 Note (Rs. 12,499) can be purchased at Rs. 9,999, while K6 Power (Rs. 9,999) will have a Rs. 1,000 discount and will be up for grabs at Rs. 8,999. Google Pixel XL’s price will be slashed from the official Rs. 67,000 to Rs. 48,999 in the Flipkart sale. The company is teasing iPhone 6 will 32GB get a price cut too.

The Redmi Note 4 sale will run on all three days of the Flipkart sale, and buyers will get an additional Rs. 1,000 off over the exchange value of their old smartphone. The e-commerce company says users will get up to 12 percent higher exchange value for old smartphones during the sale.

Flipkart sale offers on TVs, laptops, and more

Apart from mobile phones, the Flipkart sale has deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. The price of 32-inch Sony HD Ready LED Smart TV will go down from Rs. 32,900 to Rs. 2_,999, while the Vu 45-inch UHD Smart TV will cost Rs. 3_,999 instead of Rs. 45,000. Similarly, the 43-inch Onida Full HD LED Smart TV will have a price cut too, from Rs. 33,990 to Rs. 2_,999. Vu’s 39-inch Full HD LED TV will see a price cut from Rs. 26,500 to Rs. 2_,999, as will Micromax’s 32-inch HDR LED TV, from Rs. 19,990 to Rs. 1_,999.

Intel Core i3 laptops will see price cuts as well, along with Canon 1300D DSLR camera and Skullcandy headphones. Lenovo Yoga 3 Android tablet will be available at a price of Rs. 1_,990, whereas ink tank printers will be up for grabs at Rs. 6,999 with exchange offer. The 10000mAh Lenovo powerbank will be listed at Rs. 999 in the sale, while Flipkart SmartBuy powerbanks will be available for Rs. _49.

Flipkart will be running Spotlight of the Hour deals, and providing new arrivals and exclusive launches in TV and mobile phone categories.