Flipkart has announced a 'Republic Day Sale' on the online marketplace that will commence on Tuesday (12am IST) and will continue through Thursday (11:59pm IST). Interestingly, the website is asking users to vote for their favourite products by adding them to their wishlist and says that it will provide customers with the best deals on the top five wishlisted products. Separately, the company started special Apple combo offers from Saturday that are due to last till January 30 (11:59pm IST).

The online marketplace has already started an early sale on TVs, appliances, laptops, cameras, and more that began on January 20 and will continue till Thursday. As a part of this early sale, Flipkart is offering Samsung's 32-inch HD ready LED TV for Rs. 18,490 against its usual price of Rs. 28,900 and also a 25 percent discount on LG's 43-inch full-HD Smart LED, which is now available at Rs. 37,990.

Flipkart is offering a 25 percent discount on Lenovo Phab (16GB), which is now available at Rs. 8.999, as part of this early sale. Among smartphones, the company also previewed smartphones that will go on sale from Tuesday - these include the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (available at Rs. 15,900, down from Rs. 16,900), Galaxy On8 (available at Rs. 14,400, down from Rs. 14,900), and Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (4GB) (available at Rs. 12,499, down from Rs. 13,499) and others.

Back to early deals, in cameras, the site is currently offering Canon EOS 700D at a discounted price of Rs. 35,899. JBL Flip II speakers are currently available on Flipkart at Rs. 3,999, against their usual price of Rs. 7,990.

For gamers, Flipkart is offering Xbox One 500GB bundled with Quantum Break at Rs. 21,500. The 1TB storage variant of the console is available on the website at Rs. 26,990 with game options of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Flipkart is also offering Sony PS4 bundles starting at Rs. 30,350.

As we mentioned, Flipkart is separately offering special deals on combo Apple product purchases, which are available till Monday, January 30. As a part of this sale, the website is offering cashbacks of up to Rs. 22,500 on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus combo purchases. Following are the deals as part of this particular sale.

Users purchasing iPhone 7/ iPhone 7 Plus will get a cashback of Rs. 17,500 on Apple Watch Series 1 (currently priced starting at Rs. 22,500), bringing down the effective price of the smartwatch to as little Rs. 5,000. Currently, the base storage variant of iPhone 7 (32GB) is available on the website for Rs. 56,799, and the base variant of the iPhone 7 Plus at Rs. 71,599 which means that the entire deal will cost iPhone 7 customers Rs. 61,799, and iPhone 7 Plus customers Rs. 76,599.

If users want to purchase a combo deal of iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus with Apple Watch Series 2 (currently starts on site at Rs. 31,900), they will receive cashback of around Rs. 17,000 - bringing the effective price of the Apple Watch Series 2 to as little as Rs. 14,900.

If you are interested in purchasing an iPad mini 2 (32GB) - currently listed at Rs. 18,990 - with either the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs. 18,000 to sweeten the deal - making the effective price of the tablet Rs. 990.

Those users who are interested in purchasing MacBook Air with Core i5 processor alongside Apple's latest smartphone models will get a cashback of Rs. 22,500, which means that the effective price of the laptop will come down from Rs. 62,400 to Rs. 39,900 as part of the deal.

Notably, users who make more than one combo purchases as part of the offer will only be able to avail one offer, which will be the highest one available. Interested customers can avail the offers using a Citi Credit card and only one offer can be availed per card, as per site's conditions. Other terms and conditions can be seen on the website.