The Flipkart Republic Day Sale has seen many great offers on the first day, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and speakers. Alongside the Republic Day Sale, Flipkart is also hosting Apple Combo offers, and special discounts on Google Pixel smartphones. With a day and a half still left, you have ample time to make the best of the Flipkart sale.

Wondering which are the best deals you can get on the Flipkart Republic Day sale? Here are our picks:

iPhone 7

If you are in the market for iPhone 7, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale has you covered. Prices of the iPhone 7 128GB and 256GB variants have been cut by Rs. 5,000, and both models come are available with exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000. While only the iPhone 6s Plus gets the full Rs. 20,000 Flipkart Republic Day Sale discount, mid-range smartphones fetch Rs. 5,000-7, 000 discounts. For example, the smartphone will cost you Rs. 57,400 if you exchange the Moto X Style for it.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus come with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 on exchange of an old smartphone, as well as No Cost EMIs under the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note

The price of the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note 4GB RAM variant has been cut by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 12,499 for the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, making it a better option than the 3GB variant of the phone (whose price remains static at Rs. 11,999). Both Vibe K5 Note variants come with exchange discounts – up to Rs. 10,000 for the 3GB RAM version, and up to Rs. 11,000 on the 4GB RAM model. However, the exchange discounts are quite small for this smartphone; for example, you get only Rs. 2,960 on exchanging the ageing Moto G (Gen 3).

Lenovo P2

Lenovo P2, the new battery-focused smartphone on the market, will get you better value on your old smartphone. The popular Moto G (Gen 3) gets you Rs. 4,960 on exchange for this handset in the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Similarly, you get more value for other mid-range smartphones if you are buying the Lenovo P2. Though the exchange discounts are available on both Lenovo P2 variants, there is no flat price cut on the handset as part of the Flipkart sale.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Under the Republic Day Sale, Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt at Rs. 15,900, against its launch price of Rs. 18,490. Along with this, the smartphone comes with an exchange offer that reduces the price by up to Rs. 10,000, depending on the smartphone being exchanged. This smartphone is also eligible for the new Idea offer that provides new 4G smartphone buyers 15GB of mobile data at the price of 1GB.

Moto M

There are no flat discounts on the Moto M in the ongoing Flipkart Republic Day Sale, but you do get discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 on exchanging an old smartphone. So, if you have a mid-range smartphone you want to exchange, you can get between Rs. 3,500-5,000 off on the Moto M price under the Flipkart sale.

Laptops

Not just smartphones, but Flipkart is offering Republic Day deals on laptops as well. You can get up to Rs. 7,000 off on exchanging your old laptop for a new Intel Core i3-powered model, and up to Rs. 12,000 discount on Intel Core i5 laptops. For example, you can get a laptop with Intel Core i5 (6th Gen) processor, 8GB RAM, 2GB dedicated graphics card, 15.6-inch screen, 1TB HDD for less than Rs. 42,000, while this configuration costs around Rs. 50,000 without any discounts.

All the above-mentioned Flipkart Republic Day Sale deals come with additional 10 percent cashback on Citi Credit Cards, and 5 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Buzz Cards.