Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Flipkart Launches 'Project Nanjunda' to Safeguard Delivery Staff

 
18 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Flipkart Launches 'Project Nanjunda' to Safeguard Delivery Staff

Highlights

  • The project has been named after "Wishmaster" Nanjunda Swamy
  • Wishmasters' phones will have an app that features an SOS button
  • The app requires mobile network connectivity to work

For the safety of their field executives or "Wishmasters", e-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday launched "Project Nanjunda" that enables them to raise an alarm in case of an emergency.

The project has been named after "Wishmaster" Nanjunda Swamy, who was found murdered in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru recently.

"Flipkart Wishmasters form the backbone of our business, delivering wishes daily to millions of customers across India. Ensuring their safety is a primary priority for us. Over the days following the demise of Wishmaster, Nanjunda Swamy, our teams have worked relentlessly to deliver this feature in less than a month - in order to ensure our field staff is safe while on their delivery trips," said Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer, Flipkart.

He further added, "We firmly believe in adopting a safety-first approach while delivering wishes, and with this SOS feature, our Wishmasters will be able to go the last mile in delivering high-quality field services to our customers with the utmost trust and safety."

The Wishmasters' mobile phones will be equipped with an app that features an SOS button, called "Nanjunda".

During an emergency, a field executive can trigger an SOS by pressing the "Nanjunda" button which sends SMS and email notifications, alerting the hub-in-charge and nearest field executives.

It requires only mobile network connectivity to operate this feature, thus making it effective in virtually any place within India, the company said.

Tags: Flipkart, Project Nanjunda, E Commerce, Apps, Internet, India
Why We're Excited About Nintendo Switch and Sherlock
Facebook May Not Continue Paying Publishers to Make Live Videos: Report
Intex
Flipkart Launches 'Project Nanjunda' to Safeguard Delivery Staff
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Intex
TRENDING
  1. Is This Reliance Jio's Budget 4G VoLTE-Enabled Feature Phone?
  2. Nokia 6 Gets Over 1 Million Registrations Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale
  3. Vodafone Offers 4GB 4G Data at Rs. 250, 22GB at Rs. 999 Per Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Be Unveiled on March 29
  5. Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s New Year Speech Goes Viral
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  8. Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart, Jio Subscribers, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. OxygenOS 4.0.2 Update Now Rolling Out to OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T
  10. WhatsApp Notifications Get New, Improved Functionality on Android Nougat
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.