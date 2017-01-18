Flipkart Launches 'Project Nanjunda' to Safeguard Delivery Staff

For the safety of their field executives or "Wishmasters", e-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday launched "Project Nanjunda" that enables them to raise an alarm in case of an emergency.

The project has been named after "Wishmaster" Nanjunda Swamy, who was found murdered in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru recently.

"Flipkart Wishmasters form the backbone of our business, delivering wishes daily to millions of customers across India. Ensuring their safety is a primary priority for us. Over the days following the demise of Wishmaster, Nanjunda Swamy, our teams have worked relentlessly to deliver this feature in less than a month - in order to ensure our field staff is safe while on their delivery trips," said Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer, Flipkart.

He further added, "We firmly believe in adopting a safety-first approach while delivering wishes, and with this SOS feature, our Wishmasters will be able to go the last mile in delivering high-quality field services to our customers with the utmost trust and safety."

The Wishmasters' mobile phones will be equipped with an app that features an SOS button, called "Nanjunda".

During an emergency, a field executive can trigger an SOS by pressing the "Nanjunda" button which sends SMS and email notifications, alerting the hub-in-charge and nearest field executives.

It requires only mobile network connectivity to operate this feature, thus making it effective in virtually any place within India, the company said.