Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Global Programme Launched, Enables Its Sellers to Export Products on eBay

 
22 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Flipkart Global Programme Launched, Enables Its Sellers to Export Products on eBay

Highlights

  • Flipkart Global comes following merger with eBay India
  • It will allow Flipkart sellers to export products abroad
  • Some of the countries include the US, UK, Germany, Canada

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Flipkart Global', a programme that enables Indian sellers to export their products to buyers around the world. The e-commerce site will use eBay India's export capabilities to help sellers ship their products abroad. This new service ties in with Flipkart's 'Month of Partners', following the company's merger with eBay India earlier this month.

The e-commerce marketplace is leveraging eBay India to connect its 100,000 plus sellers to to over 171 million active eBay customers around the world. Some of the countries include the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

The launch of the new offering will mean that existing 25,000 retail export sellers on eBay India will migrate to Flipkart Global and list their products through the platform. While Flipkart customers have access to a wide array of international products available on eBay, international customers of eBay will now have access to unique Indian products from Flipkart sellers. Flipkart in a statement also said that it will be talking to sellers across India over the next 20 days to educate them about the new service and help them take advantage of the programme.

"India has immense export potential and there are many SMEs who have unique products but don't know how to make them available to global buyers. With the launch of Flipkart Global, we're removing traditional growth barriers and giving them a platform to reach out internationally and expand sales," Anil Goteti, Head Marketplace at Flipkart and Head of eBay India, said.

"Besides enabling trade, Flipkart Global will also help generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities, revive the fortunes of many artisans whose products are in huge demand internationally, and bring in much needed foreign exchange for the exchequer."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Flipkart, Flaipkart Global, eBay, eBay India, Flipkart eBay, Internet, E Commerce, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Vivo V7+ India Launch Set for September 7, Will Be a Selfie-Focused Smartphone
The Voltron and DuckTales Reboots Show That Cartoons Are Awesome Again
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Flipkart Global Programme Launched, Enables Its Sellers to Export Products on eBay
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Micromax Unveils Smartphone With 18:9 Display, 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  2. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, MIUI 9 Launched
  4. Jio Phone Bookings: Delivery Dates, Documents Required, Price, and More
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch Today
  6. Moto G5S Plus Set to Launch in India on August 29 as Amazon Exclusive
  7. Nokia 8 Pre-Orders Begin, Price Lower Than Expected
  8. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
  9. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  10. Lenovo K8 Note Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.