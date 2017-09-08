Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From September 20

 
08 September 2017
Highlights

  • The sale will offer EMI option on debit cards
  • The sale will continue to September 24
  • SBI debit and credit card holders will get special offers

Flipkart has announced that the online marketplace will be organising its highly-anticipated 'Big Billion Days' sale from September 20 to September 24 later this month. Interestingly, in what Flipkart calls an "industry-first offer", the e-commerce site will be offering consumers an option to choose EMIs on debit cards across different banks. Flipkart says that up to 90 percent discount will be offered on products across all categories as part of the sale.

While specific products or brands, which will be a part of this sale, have not been mentioned by the company, Flipkart says that it will provide customers with various financing options. These options will include no cost EMI, product exchange, BuyBack Guarantee, and buy now pay later option. Flipkart also says that there will be special offers available for SBI debit and credit card holders.

Regarding the Big Billion Days sale, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO at Flipkart, said, "The Big Billion Days is a celebration for India because it flags off and sets the tone for festive shopping in the country. Over the years, it has grown from being Flipkart's largest shopping carnival, to being synonymous with the festive season and Indians now relate to is as the #1 festive sale in the country."

Among the categories that will offer lucrative deals, Flipkart has mentioned Fashion and Large Appliances to offer consumers with "an enhanced selection, more engaging customer interface, and a reliable, speedy delivery and installation service."

"Our focus this year is to ensure a high uniqueness quotient to our selection across categories. We're fully prepared to process a billion wishes in time through India's biggest event of the year. This is all an extension of what Flipkart has done since it started a decade ago, when it created the e-commerce market in India and helped millions from small towns and villages benefit by shopping online," Krishnamurthy was quoted as saying in the release.

