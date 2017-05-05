Soon after the Amazon Great Indian Sale ends, Flipkart is hosting its own sale on the site and app verticals. Flipkart is calling it the 'Big 10 Sale' to celebrate its 10-year anniversary of being in business. The sale is expected to have many deals and offers listed, along with contests and a chance to do free shopping as well.

For the Big 10 Sale, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC, so expect cashback on credit card purchases. Companies like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo are its sale partners, so discount on smartphones from these companies are also expected. There is also a chance to win an international trip and do free shopping site wide, however these contest details are not available at the moment.

Flipkart is also giving away free vouchers every hour during the sale period. The sale will go on from May 14 to May 18. Mobiles, electronics, and accessories sale will begin on May 15. To celebrate the decade anniversary, Flipkart will give as many as 10 offers on select products. Again, more information on all of these deals, discounts, and offers, as time progresses.

The e-commerce site recently ended its Summer Shopping Days sale on May 4, where it listed discounts and offers in the electronics sections ranging from mobiles to smartwatches and tablets. Smartphones included the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto G5 Plus, Moto X Play, Samsung On Nxt, and Samsung On8. Smartwatches on offer included the Apple Watch Series 1, Samsung Gear S2, Moto 360 Sport, and the Fitbit Charge H