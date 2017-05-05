Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart 'Big 10 Sale' Scheduled From May 14 to May 18: What Offers to Expect

 
05 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Flipkart 'Big 10 Sale' Scheduled From May 14 to May 18: What Offers to Expect

Highlights

  • Fipkart has partnered with HDFC for cashback on credit card purchases
  • Companies like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo are its sale partners
  • Flipkart is also running contests during the sale period

Soon after the Amazon Great Indian Sale ends, Flipkart is hosting its own sale on the site and app verticals. Flipkart is calling it the 'Big 10 Sale' to celebrate its 10-year anniversary of being in business. The sale is expected to have many deals and offers listed, along with contests and a chance to do free shopping as well.

For the Big 10 Sale, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC, so expect cashback on credit card purchases. Companies like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo are its sale partners, so discount on smartphones from these companies are also expected. There is also a chance to win an international trip and do free shopping site wide, however these contest details are not available at the moment.

Flipkart is also giving away free vouchers every hour during the sale period. The sale will go on from May 14 to May 18. Mobiles, electronics, and accessories sale will begin on May 15. To celebrate the decade anniversary, Flipkart will give as many as 10 offers on select products. Again, more information on all of these deals, discounts, and offers, as time progresses.

The e-commerce site recently ended its Summer Shopping Days sale on May 4, where it listed discounts and offers in the electronics sections ranging from mobiles to smartwatches and tablets. Smartphones included the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto G5 Plus, Moto X Play, Samsung On Nxt, and Samsung On8. Smartwatches on offer included the Apple Watch Series 1, Samsung Gear S2, Moto 360 Sport, and the Fitbit Charge H

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Flipkart Big 10 Sale, Flipkart, Internet, Ecommerce
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Call Drops Issue: No Telco Tricks Will Work, We're Constant Monitoring, Says Sinha
HotDeals 360
Flipkart 'Big 10 Sale' Scheduled From May 14 to May 18: What Offers to Expect
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Offers: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know
  2. Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3310 India Launch Details Expected Monday
  3. Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth
  4. Amazon Great Indian Sale Starts From May 11: Top Upcoming Offers
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 First Impressions
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+: Best Smartphones for Android Gaming?
  8. Prey Review
  9. Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India at Rs. 19,999
  10. Xiaomi Offers Discounts in Exchange for Recycling Your Old Electronics
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.