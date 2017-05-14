Flipkart Big 10 Sale Begins, Promises ‘Lowest Price Ever’ on iPhone 7

Flipkart has kick started its 4-day-long Big 10 Sale, with Day 1 offers on categories such as TVs & appliances, fashion & lifestyle, and home & furniture. If it is a smartphone, laptop, or speakers that you want, you will have to wait a day, as the Flipkart Big 10 Sale offers on mobile phones and other electronics will kick off tomorrow. The country’s biggest e-commerce marketplace will also be providing instant discounts and cashbacks on the certain payment modes. Plus there’s the Bid and Win offer that provides you the opportunity to bid for goods at “lowest-unique” prices. Here’s a look at what Flipkart is offering in its sale:

Flipkart sale offers on mobile phones

In the Amazon sale, iPhone 7 is available at Rs. 43,999, with additional exchange discount and cash back, but Flipkart promises to better the deal. While not mentioning the price explicitly, the e-commerce platform says it will offer “the lowest price ever” on the Apple flagship - so you are best advised to wait and see what Flipkart has to offer. Other Apple models, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 5s, will also be selling at “the deepest discounts” in the Flipkart sale. Google Pixel will also be selling at Rs. 34,999, down Rs. 22,001 from its launch price of Rs. 57,000. The “biggest” Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale will be held on May 15, Monday as well, says Flipkart.

Among Moto phones, the Moto G5 Plus with 4GB RAM will be sold for Rs. 14,999 (Rs. 1,000 flat discount, Rs. 1,000 exchange cashback) against its MRP of Rs. 16,999, while Moto E3 Power will be available for Rs. 6,999, a Rs. 1,000 discount. Moto G Turbo Edition will be up for grabs at Rs. 6,999 (flat Rs. 5,500 off), while Moto M can be purchased for Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) in the Flipkart sale.

Samsung Galaxy On5 (Rs. 8,390), Galaxy On7 (MRP Rs.8,490), Galaxy J5 (2016) (Rs. 10,990), and Galaxy On Nxt 64GB (MRP Rs. 16,900) will be available for Rs. 6,490, Rs. 7,499, Rs. 9,990, and Rs. 14,900 in the sale. The second day of the Flipkart sale will also be the launch pad for Panasonic P85, Panasonic Eluga Ray, and Sansui Horizon 2 smartphones. You can check out the complete list of other smartphone offers announced by the Flipkart. For smartphones on sale, Flipkart is offering the Buyback Guarantee programme, under which the company promises customers to enjoy a fixed discount rate when exchanging that smartphone within a certain period (6-8 months / 9-12 months); enrolling in the programme costs Rs. 399.

Flipkart offers on laptops, iPads, speakers, and more

On the second day of the Flipkart sale, electronics will be available at up to 40 percent discounts, no-cost EMIs, and exchange offers. Intel Core i3 laptops will be available at starting price of Rs. 20,990, while i5 laptops will start at Rs. 37,990. There will be discounts and no-cost EMIs on iPads, exchange offer on Lenovo Phab 2, and flat discount on the Yoga Tab 3. JBL speakers, Sennheisser earphones, and DSLRs by Canon and Nikon will also be up for grabs at discounted prices, as well as similar offers on other products.

Buyers in the Flipkart sale will get 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC credit cards (minimum purchase amount Rs. 6,499, maximum discount Rs. 1,500), while transactions made via the PhonePe platform will get 30 percent cashback (maximum cashback of Rs. 300).

Those make purchases of Rs. 2,000 or more will get MakeMyTrip Hotels Gift Card worth Rs. 2,500, and top 10 shoppers who buy three or more products in an hour will win Rs. 500. There's another offer in which Flipkart will give customers who send wishes for its tenth anniversary gift cards worth up to Rs. 10,000; the winners of this contest will be announced on May 22. The top 20 shoppers in the sale period will win a trip abroad.

The Bid and Win offer is also present in the Flipkart sale, and provides users the chance to make bids on certain products; the bid with unique and lowest amount will win, and the customer will have up to 48 hours to complete the purchase. See our primer on how the Bid and Win offer works.

Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale, which marks a decade of the company being in operation, starts on the last of the Amazon Great Indian Sale, meaning back-to-back sales for consumers. The Flipkart sale will end on May 18.