Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Sale Offers Today: The Best Deals You Can Get

Amazon and Flipkart sale deals on mobile phones are finally live, giving customers heavy discounts on popular iPhones, Samsung smartphones, and several budget handsets. There are also offers on laptops, wireless headphones, TVs, and other electronics to check out. Both e-commerce brands are offering exchange discounts, no cost EMIs, cashback offers on select credit and debit cards, complimentary data. Flipkart is offering Buyback Guarantee too, while Amazon is giving consumers the option to pay EMIs next year for the goods purchased in this sale. Paytm is not far behind either, giving heavy cashback deals on smartphones, laptops, wearables, etc.

This is definitely among the best times to make big-ticket purchases, and if you feel daunted by the sheer number of deals, we are here to help. We have compiled some of the best offers on Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm sales on mobile phones, laptops, wireless headphones, etc you can get today.

iPhone 7 – Rs. 38,999

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering the iPhone 7 32GB at Rs. 38,999, down from the listing price of Rs. 56,200. This is among the lowest prices we have seen on the base variant of the iPhone 7, and both sites are offering exchange discounts on top of the slashes price as well. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display and comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. It is powered by Apple’s A10 SoC and runs iOS 10 out of the box, with iOS 11 update now available.

Samsung Galaxy S7 – Rs. 29,999

In the Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB is down to Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 46,000), and comes with up to Rs. 23,000 off in exchange value. For just Rs. 9 extra, you can also get Buyback Guarantee from Flipkart, which promises to buy your phone for Rs. 15,000 later on. The Samsung Galaxy S7 features a 5.1-inch quad HD display and includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 8890 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM.

MacBook Air – Rs. 44,490

The MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2017 variant) is available for as low as Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 58,990) in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale as well as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. On top of this discount are exchange offers on old laptops. However, Paytm beats these offers with an effective price tag of Rs. 43,648 for the same model – you will have to pay Rs. 57,648 but will get Rs. 14,000 cashback in your Paytm Wallet on using the code LAPTOP14000. The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch display and is powered by the Intel Core i5 (fifth-generation) processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It runs macOS Sierra out of the box and comes with a 128GB SSD.

AirPods – Rs. 9,999

Flipkart is selling the Apple AirPods at a highly attractive price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,900). AirPods are wireless earphones that pair seamlessly with iPhones, iPads and Macs. The AirPods automatically turn off when you take them out of your ears and include microphones on both sides. They ship with a charging case which also doubles up as a carrying case. The AirPods work well with Apple devices, but they can be paired with other Bluetooth enabled phones as well.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch models come with a hefty Rs. 7,000 cashback on Paytm for most of the range available on the platform. So the Apple Watch Series 2 38mm Space Grey model will, therefore, have an effective price of Rs. 25,900 on the platform. Similar cashbacks are available on Series 1 models as well, so if you are not keen on splurging on Apple Watch Series 3 models when they launch in India, these deals would make sense.

Google Pixel – Rs. 42,999

The Google Pixel 32GB is down to an effective price of Rs. 36,549 on Paytm's Mera Cashback Sale. You will be charged Rs. 42,999, but use the coupon code MOB15 to get a cashback of Rs. 6,450 in your Paytm Wallet. On Amazon, the Google Pixel can be purchased for Rs. 42,999, with additional exchange discounts of up to Rs. 10,341. The phone features a 5-inch display and comes with a 12.3-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.