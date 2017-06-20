Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

EU Warns of 'United Response' to Cyber-Attacks

 
20 June 2017
EU Warns of 'United Response' to Cyber-Attacks

The European Union warned Monday that a cyber-attack on any one member state could merit a response by all members of the bloc, amid growing fears of hackers holding governments to ransom.

Last month, WannaCry, a huge ransomware attack linked to North Korea, wreaked global havoc after crippling computer networks at companies and government agencies worldwide.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg said the 28-nation bloc was "concerned by the increased ability and willingness of state and non-state actors to pursue their objectives through malicious cyber activities."

"Such activities may constitute wrongful acts under international law and could give rise to a joint EU response" which could include "restrictive measures" or sanctions, a statement said.

As well as the WannaCry attack, which demanded that victims pay to recover use of their computers, there have been increasing concerns about possible foreign intervention in core state activities such as elections.

It was a major theme in last year's US presidential campaign, with Moscow accused of trying to swing the vote in favour of Donald Trump, and fears have been voiced over what might happen in German elections in September.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: European Union, Cyber Attack, WannaCry, Internet, Ransomware
Nokia 9 Won't Sport a 4GB RAM Variant, Tips US FCC Listing: Report
Sex Offenders Cannot Be Barred From Social Media, Top US Court Says
