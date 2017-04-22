Earth Day 2017 Google Doodle Offers Earth Day Tips

Earth Day tips is the theme of Earth Day 2017 Google doodle, and Google is offering tips of its own via the animated message on its home page: eat less meat, opt for carpooling, and unplug unused electronic devices - do your bit and make a huge difference to saving Earth. Doing these small things could go a long way in helping save the only known planet in the universe that harbours life.

“Whatever you do today, we hope you're able to take a moment to savour and cherish this boundless, stunning Earth that we inhabit,” Google said in a statement on the occasion of Earth Day 2017. At an estimated 4.543 billion years of age, the Earth is also the densest planet in the solar system and the largest of the four terrestrial planets.

Google's Earth Day doodle follows the story of a fox who dreams about an Earth that has been polluted and adversely affected by climate change. The fox wakes with a startle, and urgently starts making small lifestyle changes to care for the Earth. Along the way, the fox enlists friends - including Momo the cat, and Google Weather's favourite frog - to join its quest to protect and nurture the environment.

To combat things like coral bleaching and pollution, the three eco-rangers are inspired to take action such as eating less meat, carpooling, and unplugging unused electronic devices. “That's some heroic work for tiny animals!” Google doodle says.

Can we humans do a little more? That is probably the question that will arise in everyone's mind after seeing the Google doodle. To help answer, Google is offering offers easy 'Earth Day tips’ via search results to help you do your part in saving our planet, including supporting critical conservation efforts such as wildlife conservation with World Wildlife Fund and coral reef conservation with The Ocean Agency.