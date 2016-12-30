Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Digital Transactions Not a Short-Term Substitute for Cash, Says PM Modi

 
30 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Digital Transactions Not a Short-Term Substitute for Cash, Says PM Modi

Highlights

  • "Digital transactions facilitate formal accounting," he said
  • Demonetisation was to combat corruption, counterfeit currency
  • Government announced a series of measures to promote digital payments

On the eve of the expiry of the deadline to deposit demonetised currency in banks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens not to regard digital transactions as a short-term substitute for cash payments.

"Digital transactions should not be viewed as a short-term substitute for cash payments," PM Modi told India Today magazine in an interview.

"Digital transactions facilitate formal accounting and sizing of the economy," he said.

"They also deliver greater tax compliance," he added.

(Also see: PM Narendra Modi Announces Lucky Grahak, Digi Dhan Vypaar Schemes Amid Digital Push)

On November 8, PM Modi announced that Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes were no longer legal tender, saying the move was to combat corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing.

Complementing the demonetisation process, the government announced a series of measures to promote digital payments to move towards an economy making less cash transactions.

"Digital payment is a way of cleaning the economy in the long run," the Prime Minister said.

Tags: Digital Transaction, Digital Payments, Demonetisation, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Internet, Apps, India, Digital India, E Payment, E Wallet
Humanoid Robot Pepper Is Amusing, but Is It Practical?
Best of 2016
Digital Transactions Not a Short-Term Substitute for Cash, Says PM Modi
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of 2016
TRENDING
  1. Mi 6 and Galaxy S8 Rumours, Super Mario for Android, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on February 6, May Resemble Mi Note 2
  3. Reliance Jio Justifies Extension of Free Calls, Data Offer to TRAI
  4. New Malicious Attachment is Freezing iPhone Messages App Permanently
  5. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  7. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  8. Nokia May Launch 5 Android Phones, Cool 1 Dual Launched, More: 360 Daily
  9. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  10. Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.