In a bid to create better online awareness about the government's Digital India initiative, Twitter in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a single link for getting online updates on Digital India.

The link - t.co/DigitalIndia - can be accessed even by non-registered Twitter users.

"India is already one of Twitter's largest and fastest growing audience markets worldwide and we are committed to making the Twitter experience more impactful to peoples' daily lives in India," Taranjeet Singh, Country Director, Twitter India, said in a statement.

"This initiative between Twitter India and MeitY will help direct people to the proper channels for communication with the authorities and support the government's Digital India initiative for better citizen engagement," he added.

This is not the first time MeitY has partnered with an Internet company to help promote digital initiatives in the country. In March this year, the government body joined hands with Google for the Digital Payment Security Alliance, which aims to create awareness on safe and secure digital practices in the country. Banks, fin-tech companies, and the government would work together under this project. The agency also said at the time it will work towards improving the security infrastructure on all levels, and to bring every Indian online.

Also in collaboration with Google was launched the MeitY project 'Digital Unlocked', under which one lakh artisans across the country will be trained every year to enable them to tap into newer markets through increased visibility of their products on the Internet.