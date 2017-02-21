Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Cyber Swachhta Kendra Launched by CERT-In to Prevent Cyber-Attacks

 
21 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Cyber Swachhta Kendra Launched by CERT-In to Prevent Cyber-Attacks

Photo Credit: @rsprasad/ Twitter

At a time when cyber-attacks are increasing by day, the government through its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) on Tuesday launched Cyber Swachhta Kendra - a new desktop and mobile security solution for a secure cyber space in the country.

The new solution will notify, enable cleaning and secure systems of end-users to prevent further infections.

"Launched Cyber Swachhta Kendra (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre), an imp milestone in various initiatives taken on cyber-security," tweeted Union IT and Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"Launched USB Pratirodh, which will control the unauthorised usage of removable USB storage media devices like pen drives, external hard drives. Launched App Samvid, to protect Desktops from suspicious applications from running," the minister added.

USB Pratirodh is a desktop security solution that controls the usage of removable storage media like pen drives, external hard drives and other USB-supported mass storage devices.

M-Kavach tool offers a comprehensive mobile device security solution for Android devices addressing threats related to mobile phones.

The move comes at a time when over 50,300 cyber-security incidents like phishing, website intrusions and defacements, virus and denial of service attacks have been observed in the country during 2016.

"As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total number of 44,679, 49,455 and 50,362 cyber-security incidents were observed during the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively," Minister of State for Electronics and IT PP Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha earlier this month.

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra is part of the government of India's Digital India initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra complies with the objectives of the National Cyber Security Policy which aims at creating a secure cyber eco-system in the country.

The botnet and malware cleaning analysis centre was announced in 2015 with an outlay of Rs. 100 crores.

According to the new website of the analysis centre, it will operate in close coordination and collaboration with Internet service providers and product/antivirus companies.

Tags: Cyber Swachhta Kendra, Cyber Security, Botnet, Malware, Cyber Attack, Internet, India
Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices
Windows 10's New Privacy Settings Still Raise Concerns, EU Watchdogs Say
Unboxed Mobiles
Cyber Swachhta Kendra Launched by CERT-In to Prevent Cyber-Attacks
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  2. WhatsApp Launches Revamped Status Updates: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Brings Unlimited Data at Rs. 10 a Day
  4. New Moto G5 Leaked Images Show Metal Body Ahead of Sunday Launch
  5. HTC U Ultra, U Play With Sense Companion Launched in India
  6. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price Said to Be Higher Than the Galaxy S7
  8. Samsung Carnival on Amazon India Sees Discounts on Smartphones and More
  9. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Samsung Rumoured to Sell Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Units in India Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.