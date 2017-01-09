Xiaomi made its debut at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this year solidifying its interest in international markets moving forward. Apart from releasing the white variant of the unique Mi MIX smartphone, the company has announced another unique smart gadget. The Mi Bunny is a smart voice-based assistant targeted at kids, and can read more than 1,000 books out loud.

The Mi Bunny, design wise, keeps the toddler focus and dons the shape of the Xiaomi mascot - complete with a furry cap. It can access Xiaomi's own voice assistant and is able to send and receive texts on WeChat (extremely popular messaging app in China), apart from reading children books out loud. The Xiaomi Mi Bunny is priced at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,000).

To make things a bit more fun, Xiaomi has integrated LED lights under the Mi Bunny's ears that are said to light up every time you use the smart assistant. Xiaomi also notes that due to AI integration, the portable device gets better at interaction and speech recognition over time. The device is currently only available in China, and there's no word on its availability in international markets.

Apart from this adorable smart assistant, Xiaomi took the spotlight at the world's biggest tech show to launch its new Mi TV 4. The TV is the company's thinnest to date at 4.9mm - 30 percent thinner than the iPhone 7. The company also launch its new Mi TV 4 unveiled Mi Router HD, which will be launching later in Q1 in China in 2 versions - with 1TB storage priced under $200 (roughly Rs. 13,500) and 8TB under $500 (roughly Rs. 34,000).