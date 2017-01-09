Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

CES 2017: Xiaomi Mi Bunny Is the Most Adorable Smart Assistant Aimed at Kids

 
09 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
CES 2017: Xiaomi Mi Bunny Is the Most Adorable Smart Assistant Aimed at Kids

Photo Credit: Janko Roettgers/ Variety

Highlights

  • The Mi Bunny is a voice-based assistant for kids
  • It is currently launched only in China
  • The device can read over 1,000 books out loud

Xiaomi made its debut at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this year solidifying its interest in international markets moving forward. Apart from releasing the white variant of the unique Mi MIX smartphone, the company has announced another unique smart gadget. The Mi Bunny is a smart voice-based assistant targeted at kids, and can read more than 1,000 books out loud.

The Mi Bunny, design wise, keeps the toddler focus and dons the shape of the Xiaomi mascot - complete with a furry cap. It can access Xiaomi's own voice assistant and is able to send and receive texts on WeChat (extremely popular messaging app in China), apart from reading children books out loud. The Xiaomi Mi Bunny is priced at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,000).

To make things a bit more fun, Xiaomi has integrated LED lights under the Mi Bunny's ears that are said to light up every time you use the smart assistant. Xiaomi also notes that due to AI integration, the portable device gets better at interaction and speech recognition over time. The device is currently only available in China, and there's no word on its availability in international markets.

Apart from this adorable smart assistant, Xiaomi took the spotlight at the world's biggest tech show to launch its new Mi TV 4. The TV is the company's thinnest to date at 4.9mm - 30 percent thinner than the iPhone 7. The company also launch its new Mi TV 4 unveiled Mi Router HD, which will be launching later in Q1 in China in 2 versions - with 1TB storage priced under $200 (roughly Rs. 13,500) and 8TB under $500 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Bunny, Smart Assistant, Xiaomi Smart Assistant, CES, CES 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Nokia E1 Android Phone Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 425 SoC
Micromax Bolt Q381
CES 2017: Xiaomi Mi Bunny Is the Most Adorable Smart Assistant Aimed at Kids
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  2. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  3. Budget Nokia E1 Android Phone Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 425 SoC
  4. Smartphone Revolution Blazes on as iPhone Turns 10
  5. As iPhone Turns 10, CEO Tim Cook Says 'Best Is Yet to Come'
  6. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 4.0.1 Update With Critical Fixes
  8. Nokia 6, Asus ZenFone AR, Other CES 2017 Launches, More News This Week
  9. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.