Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

CBSE 10th Result 2017 Out Today on Microsoft's Bing and Other Websites

  hindi
03 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
CBSE 10th Result 2017 Out Today on Microsoft's Bing and Other Websites

Highlights

  • CBSE 10th result 2017 will be available via Bing
  • You can enter your roll number and school code to get the result
  • CBSE's official sites and other sources will have the results too

CBSE 10th result 2017 are expected to come out today and Microsoft's search engine Bing has partnered with CBSE to offer Class 10 students a simple method to check their results without needing to go to any other place. Just like it did for CBSE 12th result 2017, Bing will throw up box when you search for CBSE 10th result 2017, and you can enter the roll number, school code, and fill a captcha to see how you did in your class 10 exams.

CBSE 10th result 2017 beyond Bing

If you are waiting for your CBSE 10th class results too, you are probably on your computer and looking for places other than Bing where you can check the result. The official websites are the best place to get the results but they are by no means the only place. Here are a few ways to check your CBSE 10th result 2017 online:

1) Official websites
Of course, you can head to the three official websites www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in to check your results.

2) IVR
Then there’s the CBSE 10th results IVR system that provides you the results via a call (charged at 30p per minute per roll number). You can call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel).

3) SMS
Students can check their CBSE 10th result via SMS too (charged at 50p per SMS). Following are the numbers you can send the SMS to from your registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

4) You can also get your CBSE 10th result 2017 mark sheets in your DigiLocker account. The DigiLocker account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

5) Many schools nowadays put up their Class 10 results on their official website, so you can head over there too.

It goes without saying that you should keep your CBSE roll number, school number, and centre number handy.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: CBSE, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results, CBSE Bing Results, Bing, Microsoft, India, Internet
Apple Swift Playgrounds Educational Coding App Expands to Robots, Drones, and More
Nintendo Switch's Online Subscription Service to Now Launch in 2018 for $20 a Year
HotDeals 360
CBSE 10th Result 2017 Out Today on Microsoft's Bing and Other Websites
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Microsoft's Bing to Offer Easy Access to CBSE Class X Results
  2. Nokia 3, 5, 6 India Launch Date, Moto C Comes to India, More: 360 Daily
  3. Nokia's New Android Phones Are Expected to Launch in India on June 13
  4. Nubia Z17 With 8GB RAM and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Launched
  5. Moto C With 4G VoLTE Support, 2350mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 5 Teased to Be More Compact Than 3T, Pricing Information Tipped
  7. Sony Xperia XZ Premium First Impressions
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre Orders in India Today
  9. Apple Tipped to Unveil Four New iPad Tablets at WWDC 2017
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Said to Have Infinity Display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.