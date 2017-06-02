Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

CBSE 10th Result 2017 on Bing and Other Websites Saturday

  hindi
02 June 2017
CBSE 10th Result 2017 on Bing and Other Websites Saturday

Highlights

  • CBSE 10th result 2017 will be easily accessed via Bing
  • The Class X results will be released on Saturday
  • CBSE's official sites and other sources will have the results too

Ahead of the CBSE 10th result 2017 coming out - which is now due for Saturday - Microsoft's Bing has tied up with the Central Board for Secondary Education to offer Class 10 students an easy way to access their results without needing to go to any other website. Just like it did for CBSE 12th result 2017, Bing will throw up a little box when you search for CBSE 10th result 2017 on the search engine, and you can enter the roll number, school code, and fill a little captcha to get your class 10 result right there.

CBSE 10th result 2017 beyond Bing

If you are waiting for your CBSE 10th class results too, you are probably on your computer and looking for places other than Bing where you can check the result. The official websites are the best place to get the results but they are by no means the only place. Here are a few ways to check your CBSE 10th result 2017 online:

1) Official websites
Of course, you can head to the three official websites www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in to check your results.

2) IVR
Then there’s the CBSE 10th results IVR system that provides you the results via a call (charged at 30p per minute per roll number). You can call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel).

3) SMS
Students can check their CBSE 10th result via SMS too (charged at 50p per SMS). Following are the numbers you can send the SMS to from your registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

4) You can also get your CBSE 10th result 2017 mark sheets in your DigiLocker account. The DigiLocker account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

5) Many schools nowadays put up their Class 10 results on their official website, so you can head over there too.

It goes without saying that you should keep your CBSE roll number, school number, and centre number handy.

Tags: CBSE, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results, CBSE Bing Results, Bing, Microsoft, India, Internet

Tags: CBSE, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results, CBSE Bing Results, Bing, Microsoft, India, Internet
CBSE 10th Result 2017 on Bing and Other Websites Saturday
 
 

