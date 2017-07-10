Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple to Build New Data Centre in Denmark, Powered by Renewable Energy

 
10 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple to Build New Data Centre in Denmark, Powered by Renewable Energy

Highlights

  • Apple on Monday said it would invest $920 million in Denmark
  • The new plant will employ 50 - 100 people, and start in 2017 Q4
  • Apple's first data centre in Denmarkis due to start operations this year

Apple Inc said Monday it will spend 6 billion Danish crowns ($921 million) on a new data centre in Denmark, its second in the Nordic country to run entirely on renewable energy.

Facebook Inc in January also announced plans to build a data centre in Denmark, only its third outside of the United States.

Apple said the data centre would begin operations in the second quarter of 2019 in Aabenraa in southern Denmark near the German border.

It will power Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our data center operations in Denmark, and investing in new sources of clean power," Erik Stannow, Nordic manager for Apple, told Reuters in an email.

"The planned facility in Aabenraa, like all of our data centers, will run on 100 percent renewable energy from day one, thanks to new clean energy sources we're adding," he said.

Apple's first data centre in Denmark near the town of Viborg is due to begin operations later this year. Apple said a planned data centre in Athenry, Ireland, announced in 2015 had yet to begin construction.

"The proposed data center is currently under judicial review," a spokeswoman said. Denmark, a leader in wind power, has abundant supplies of wind energy as well biomass energy.

"The reliability of the Danish grid is one of the main reasons we will operate two sites in Denmark," Stannow said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Internet, Apps, Denmark, Apple Denmark
Samsung Galaxy On Max to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Apple to Build New Data Centre in Denmark, Powered by Renewable Energy
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on OnePlus 5, Moto G5, 'Free' TVs, and More
  2. Here's a 3-Month Rundown of Top Data, Calling Plans From Major Operators
  3. Airtel Postpaid Users Can Soon Carry Forward Unused Data to Next Cycle
  4. WhatsApp Recall Feature Launch Imminent, Spotted on Windows Phone Beta
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus With 6GB RAM Expected to Launch on Tuesday
  6. Jio's Rs. 500 Phone, Honor 8 Pro Launch, Nokia 5, and More News This Week
  7. NASA Plans to Save Earth by Knocking Asteroid Off Its Orbit
  8. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  10. Samsung Galaxy On Max With 4GB RAM, Front Flash Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.