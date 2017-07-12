Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Sets Up China Data Centre to Meet New Cyber-Security Rules

 
12 July 2017
Apple Sets Up China Data Centre to Meet New Cyber-Security Rules

Highlights

  • Apple has set up its first data centre in China
  • Apple said that it had strong data privacy, security protections in place
  • It will comply with tougher cyber-security laws introduced by China

Apple has set up its first data centre in China, in partnership with a local Internet services company, to comply with tougher cyber-security laws introduced by Beijing last month, it said on Wednesday.

The US company said it was setting up the facility in the southern province of Guizhou with data management firm Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry (GCBD).

A spokesman told Reuters this would form part of a planned $1 billion investment by Apple into the province.

"The addition of this data centre will allow us to improve the speed and reliability of our products and services while also complying with newly passed regulations," the company said in a statement to Reuters. "These regulations require cloud services be operated by Chinese companies so we're partnering with GCBD to offer iCloud."

Apple also said that it had strong data privacy and security protections in place. "No backdoors will be created into any of our systems," it said.

China, on June 1, brought in a new cyber-security law that codifies much stricter controls over data than in Europe and the United States, including mandating that firms store all data within China and pass security reviews.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Apple, Cyber Security, Apple Data Centre, China
Apple Sets Up China Data Centre to Meet New Cyber-Security Rules
 
 

