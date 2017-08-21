Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple's Search for a Talented Engineer Revealed in Secret Job Posting

 
21 August 2017
Apple's Search for a Talented Engineer Revealed in Secret Job Posting

Photo Credit: Zack Whittaker‏/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Apple's secretive job posting revealed
  • It clears that the company looking for "talented engineer"
  • The job posting has been pulled now

A secret job posting from Apple has been discovered that confirms that the company is looking for a "talented engineer." The job posting, located on a hidden Apple page, was first reported by ZDNet's Zach Whittaker. Finding the page appears to be part of the eligibility, and the listing clearly indicates that the company is looking for analytic capabilities. The job posting said, "Hey there! You found us. We are looking for a talented engineer to develop a critical infrastructure component that is to be a key part of the Apple ecosystem."

The job listing says that the Cupertino-based giant is looking for computer skills that can deal with "critical infrastructure component." At the moment, it isn't clear why Apple hid the new job posting on its website. It is being said that whoever managed to find the hidden job listing on the website could land a job at Apple. For those unaware, Apple has a dedicated job listing page where it lists all kinds of job.

It explains that the engineer will have to deal with exabytes of data capacity, look tens of thousands of servers, and millions of disks. Notably, the secret job listing has been pulled now. Apart from explaining importance of the job role, the secret job listing also talks about the type of employee Apple is looking for.

Under key qualifications, Apple describes the type of skill it requires from the new engineer. The listing writes, "Experience designing, implementing, and supporting highly scalable applications, and web services. Comfortable working with Java 8. Familiarity with modern server technologies, and familiarity with distributed system ideas."

The job listing further also hints that the engineer will have to work with a small team though will be provided with resources of a large company.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap

