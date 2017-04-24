Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Said to Apologise to Users Over iCloud Subscription Cancellation Emails

 
24 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Said to Apologise to Users Over iCloud Subscription Cancellation Emails

Days after an error led to false iCloud cancellation emails sent to subscribers, Apple has followed up with another note apologising for the bug and reassuring them that their plan remains in good standing.

On Wednesday, a number of iCloud users received messages saying their subscription was discontinued. The bug appeared to mostly affect 50GB tier subscribers, a report on Appleinsider website said.

On Saturday, Apple followed up with the same users to issue an apology, in an email titled "Your iCloud storage plan renewal".

"You recently received an email incorrectly stating that your iCloud storage plan has been discontinued. Your 50GB iCloud storage plan is not affected and will continue to renew automatically," the tech titan was quoted as saying.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any questions, please contact us," the note added.

While some users were mistakenly told their iCloud plan was cancelled, others found errors if they tried to change their plan or manage their iCloud data.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Mobiles, iCloud, Internet, Apps, Tablets, PC, Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Comes With an 'Anti-Dog' Label. Here's Why
'Copyless Paste' Feature Being Tested in Google Chrome for Android
Moto G Turbo Plus
Apple Said to Apologise to Users Over iCloud Subscription Cancellation Emails
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Apple Days Sale Offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 20,000 Discount
  2. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) to Release on April 28, Pre-Order Listings Tip
  4. Gionee M6S Plus With 6GB of RAM, 6020mAh Battery Launched
  5. BSNL Plans Take on Jio, Galaxy S8 & Mi 6 Launch, and More News This Week
  6. Bill Gates Didn't Let His Children Use Phones Until They Turned 14
  7. Tim Cook Reportedly Threatened to Drop Uber From the App Store
  8. LG G6 With 5.7-Inch FullVision Display Launched in India
  9. Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Comes With an 'Anti-Dog' Label. Here's Why
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.