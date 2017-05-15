Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Buys AI Firm Lattice Data, Reportedly for Nearly $200 Million

 
15 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Buys AI Firm Lattice Data, Reportedly for Nearly $200 Million

US tech giant Apple has acquired Lattice Data, a specialist in turning unstructured "dark data" such as text and images into structured data, for nearly $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,282 crores), the media reported on Saturday.

Lattice applies an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled inference engine to take unstructured, dark data and turn it into structured (and more usable) information.

"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans," TechCrunch quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

The deal was closed a couple of weeks ago and nearly 20 Lattice engineers have joined Apple.

Lattice was founded in 2015 as the commercialisation of DeepDive, a system created at Stanford to "extract value from dark data".

It is unclear who Lattice has been working with, or how Apple would intend to use the technology that can be used for AI, medical research, and more, the report noted.

However, according to a source, Lattice had been "talking to other tech companies about enhancing their AI assistants," including Amazon's Alexa and Samsung's Bixby, and had recently spent time in South Korea.

Recently, Apple acquired Beddit - an app and sleep system - designed to monitor daily sleep habits through the iPhone.

Earlier this year, Apple acquired "Workflow", a popular iOS tool that allows users combine the functionalities of various apps together to automate normally complex processes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Lattice Data, Apple AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Apple Acquires Lattice
WannaCry Ransomware: Microsoft Slams US Government's Vulnerability Hoarding Practice
HotDeals 360
Apple Buys AI Firm Lattice Data, Reportedly for Nearly $200 Million
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Spark 3
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Sale: iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, and Other Best Deals
  2. Jio Broadband Tests, Amazon and Flipkart Sales, and More News This Week
  3. World Braces for More Ransomware Cyber-Attacks as Work Week Begins
  4. What Is WannaCry, and Everything Else You Need to Know About It
  5. Panasonic Eluga Ray, P85 With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Netflix No Longer Officially Available on Rooted Android Devices
  7. Reliance Jio Home Broadband Preview Offer Expanding to More Cities
  8. Microsoft Slams US Government's Practice of Hoarding Vulnerabilities
  9. Flipkart Big 10 Sale Begins, Promises ‘Lowest Price Ever’ on iPhone 7
  10. Flipkart Big 10 Sale Day 1 Offers: The Best Tech Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.