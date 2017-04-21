Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Brings Live Photos to the Web With New LivePhotosKit JavaScript API

 
21 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Brings Live Photos to the Web With New LivePhotosKit JavaScript API

Highlights

  • Tumblr introduced support for Live Photos last year
  • The feature is only supported by recent iOS devices
  • The API is likely to be implemented by developers soon

Live Photos is a feature supported by recent iOS devices that captures short video clips when users click pictures. Since their launch, sharing the images on the Web was a cumbersome process, requiring the use of third-party apps. While Tumblr introduced support for Live Photos last year, Apple has now released Live Photos JavaScript API, which will help developers integrate support for the feature to their websites and Web apps.

The newly released LivePhotosKit JavaScript API, which has been made available by the Cupertino-based company on the NPM JavaScript community site, essentially enables websites to support playback for Live Photos.

"The JavaScript API presents the player in the form of a DOM element, much like an image or video tag, which can be configured with photo and video resources and other options, and have its playback controlled either programmatically by the consuming developer, or via pre-provided controls by the browsing end-user," the description of the API says on NPM's website.

Notably, social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram only support Live Photos converted into Boomerangs. As the API has been just released by Apple, we  might have to wait till it is integrated by developers into their websites. The release of the API was first reported by 9To5Mac.

As Apple's devices are used around the world and people are always looking to share their Live Photos, this new API will likely be taken up with both hands with Web developers. Let us know in comments down below whether you like to share looping short videos or stick to the basic still images in old school way.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple Live Photos, Live Photos, Live Photos API, Apple, Mobiles, Tablets, Internet
Microsoft Unveils New AI-Based Data Offerings for Enterprises
Amazon's Fire TV Stick is here, but the Indian Apps Just Don't Seem Ready
Moto G Turbo Plus
Apple Brings Live Photos to the Web With New LivePhotosKit JavaScript API
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 Appears to Stand Tall in First Durability Test
  2. From Mi 1S to Mi 6, a Look at How Xiaomi Flagships Have Evolved
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Spotted at Certification Site; Mi MIX 2 Rumoured Again
  4. Reliance Jio 4G Speeds Stay Ahead of Airtel, Idea, Vodafone: TRAI Data
  5. WhatsApp Group Admins Could Face FIR for Posts, Says Varanasi DM's Order
  6. LG G6 Goes Up for Pre-Bookings in India With Cashback Offer
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  8. Microsoft To-Do Launched, Created by the Team Behind Wunderlist
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch Today With Snapdragon 835 Chipset: Live Updates
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Goes on Sale, Aims to Move on From Retail Crisis
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.