Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon's Rekindle Programme to Help Women Resume Work After a Career Break

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon's Rekindle Programme to Help Women Resume Work After a Career Break

E-commerce firm Amazon has launched an initiative 'Rekindle' to encourage women employees to return to work after a career break.

As part of this initiative, the company will provide structured on-boarding, focused mentoring, flexible work options and on the job learning to will help candidates develop the requisite competencies for the role, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon will provide an environment to address their concerns and close specific skill gaps, it added.

"We will offer them roles that allow a flexible work arrangement and at the same time, provide an opportunity to perform effectively on the job such as live projects across different functional areas including technology, operations as well as support functions like HR, finance and legal etc," it said.

This will enable gradual ramp up of responsibilities in stages giving the candidates the bandwidth to regain confidence and accustom to what is expected from them, Amazon said.

"Often when we looked to fill key positions, we chanced upon senior women leaders who had taken a career break and wanted to return to work," Amazon Director Human Resources APAC Raj Raghavan said.

However, several of them were constrained by lack of being in active practice with their skills and expertise on their subject that they weren't as confident as they would have earlier been, he added.

"With Rekindle, we aim to provide a launch pad to women who have had an extended absence from work in their career due to any circumstances and encourage them to come to Amazon and pursue their career goals," he said.

As per Gender Diversity Benchmark for Asia 2011 report, female employees represent a very small percentage in the total workforce (29 percent).

It has also been observed that Indian female employees give up their careers sooner in comparison with other Asian countries.

Under Rekindle, the mentoring engagement will also include a series of developmental conversations spread over five months, where each of the identified areas is progressively worked upon.

Tags: Amazon, Internet, Apps, India, Amazon Rekindle
NASA Shares Key Software With the Public
Nintendo Switch Uses Friend Codes to Add Friends
Oppo F1s
Amazon's Rekindle Programme to Help Women Resume Work After a Career Break
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  2. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
  3. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  4. Reliance Jio Is Needlessly Complicating Its Tariff Plans
  5. Fossils Point to Life on Earth 4 Billion Years Ago
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab
  7. Apple Said to Have 1,000 Engineers Working on AR for the iPhone 8
  8. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Live Images Again Show AI Button, Side Profile
  10. Nokia, Airtel Join Hands on 5G, IoT Applications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.