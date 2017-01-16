Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon's Mahatma Gandhi Flip-Flops Spark Fresh Outrage in India

 
16 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon's Mahatma Gandhi Flip-Flops Spark Fresh Outrage in India

Highlights

  • Earlier, Amazon selling Indian tricoloured doormats caused furor in India
  • MEA Sushma Swaraj demanded an apology from Amazon Canada
  • Amazon later removed doormats and apologised

Flip-flops bearing the face of India's independence icon Mahatma Gandhi for sale on Amazon triggered fresh outrage Sunday, days after the e-retail giant was forced to stop selling Indian flag doormats.

On Wednesday, India demanded Amazon apologise for selling "insulting" doormats featuring India's national flag, with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj warning of tough action against the company.

Amazon removed the offending products from its website, but the controversy had barely died down when Twitter users began posting screengrabs of the pink Gandhi flip-flops on sale on Amazon USA.

"#Amazon should be banned in India. They have crossed the limit. This is ridiculous!" Mayank Parmar posted on Sunday.

Amazon Canada Sells Indian Flag Doormats, Sushma Swaraj Threatens to Cancel Amazon Employees' Visas

"#Amazon must rollback its slippers with face of Mahatma Gandhi on it. Respect our leaders and avoid controversy," wrote another user Ashok Tanwar.

The flip-flops, which cost $16.99 (roughly Rs. 1,150), are described on the website as "professionally printed" and a product that "will look great and make someone smile".

Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday but the flip-flops appeared to have been taken down from their site.

Amazon has made steady inroads in India, with plans to invest $5 billion in the country since entering the cut-throat, rapidly growing e-commerce market in 2013.

On Saturday, the Indian foreign ministry said that the country's "Ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments," said spokesman Vikas Swarup.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Gandhi Flip Flops, Internet, US, Apps
NDMC Partners MTNL in Second Attempt at Offering Free Public Wi-Fi
Micromax Bolt Q381
Amazon's Mahatma Gandhi Flip-Flops Spark Fresh Outrage in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  2. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  3. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  4. Samsung Probe Said to Find Battery as Cause for Galaxy Note 7 Fires
  5. Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 Spotted in the Wild [Update]
  6. SpaceX Launches, Lands Rocket for First Time Since September Blast
  7. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  8. WhatsApp to Rollout an 'Enterprise' Service Later This Year?
  9. Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  10. Study Reveals Most Commonly-Used Passwords of 2016
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.