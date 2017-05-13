As the Amazon Great Indian Sale moves into the third day, there are plenty of new deals that are set to go live on the e-commerce platform. Amazon continued to offers discounts on mobile phones, but there is a lot more you can be checking out as well. The initial mad rush for deals has thinned out, so getting discounts on tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, etc. that you have had an eye on should not prove too difficult. Of course, if smartphones is all you are in the market for, you should also check out what Amazon-rival Flipkart will offer during its sale later this week. But if waiting another couple of days is not your style, here’s a look at what the Great Indian Sale has to offer.

The headline deals of the day 3 of Amazon Great India Sale are Honor 6X, Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, and OnePlus 3T.

Amazon Sale Offers: The Best Deals on Gadgets You Can Get

If an iPhone is what you are looking for, you can go for iPhone 5s (Rs. 15,999), iPhone SE (Rs. 20,999), iPhone 6s (Rs. 34,999), or iPhone 7 (Rs. 43,999), all of which come with exchange discounts of up to Rs. 11,002. If you are in the market for an Android phone, you can check out Moto Z (Rs. 34,999), OnePlus 3 (Rs. 26,999), or Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Rs. 25,990); all these smartphones come with exchange discounts of up to Rs. 11,002 as well. For Moto fans, Amazon is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Moto G5 and Moto G4 Plus; exchange discounts of up to Rs. 8,600, and Rs. 9,112 are also applicable on the two phones, respectively.

Interestingly, Flipkart has announced that its Buyback Guarantee Programme – which allows buyers to get a flat discount on their phones if they exchange it within a certain period – will be extended to “bestselling smartphones from leading brands” in the Flipkart Big 10 Sale later this week.

Best Amazon sale offers today

If you are having trouble in bagging certain products in the deal due to high demand, you can check out our guide to making the most of the Amazon sale.