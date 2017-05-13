Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3 Offers: Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, Honor 6X, and Other Deals

 
13 May 2017
Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3 Offers: Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, Honor 6X, and Other Deals

Highlights

  • Amazon Great Indian Sale has new offers on iPads, PS4 Slim etc.
  • Canon DSLRs are available at up to 30 percent discount on Amazon sale
  • Lenovo Yoga 510 laptop with touchscreen is selling at Rs. 6,500 discount

As the Amazon Great Indian Sale moves into the third day, there are plenty of new deals that are set to go live on the e-commerce platform. Amazon continued to offers discounts on mobile phones, but there is a lot more you can be checking out as well. The initial mad rush for deals has thinned out, so getting discounts on tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, etc. that you have had an eye on should not prove too difficult. Of course, if smartphones is all you are in the market for, you should also check out what Amazon-rival Flipkart will offer during its sale later this week. But if waiting another couple of days is not your style, here’s a look at what the Great Indian Sale has to offer.

The headline deals of the day 3 of Amazon Great India Sale are Honor 6X, Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, and OnePlus 3T.

Amazon Sale Offers: The Best Deals on Gadgets You Can Get

If an iPhone is what you are looking for, you can go for iPhone 5s (Rs. 15,999), iPhone SE (Rs. 20,999), iPhone 6s (Rs. 34,999), or iPhone 7 (Rs. 43,999), all of which come with exchange discounts of up to Rs. 11,002. If you are in the market for an Android phone, you can check out Moto Z (Rs. 34,999), OnePlus 3 (Rs. 26,999), or Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Rs. 25,990); all these smartphones come with exchange discounts of up to Rs. 11,002 as well. For Moto fans, Amazon is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Moto G5 and Moto G4 Plus; exchange discounts of up to Rs. 8,600, and Rs. 9,112 are also applicable on the two phones, respectively.

Interestingly, Flipkart has announced that its Buyback Guarantee Programme – which allows buyers to get a flat discount on their phones if they exchange it within a certain period – will be extended to “bestselling smartphones from leading brands” in the Flipkart Big 10 Sale later this week.

Best Amazon sale offers today

  1. The iPad (2017) 32GB is selling for Rs. 26,990, down Rs. 2,000 over its launch price. There’s also discount of up to Rs. 5,000 if you exchange your old tablet.
  2. The PlayStation 4 Slim with 1TB storage is up for grabs at Rs. 30,490, a discount of Rs. 2,500 as part of the Amazon sale. If it’s the PS4 Slim 500GB with additional controller you want, there’s a Rs. 1,000 discount on it as a Lightning Deal.
  3. The 13000mAh Lenovo power bank, priced at Rs. 2,999, can be purchased for Rs. 949 today. Similarly. The Rs. 2,499 Lenovo powerbank with 10,490mAh battery is available for Rs. 849.
  4. Sony MDR-XB250 On-Ear Extra Bass headphones can be purchased for Rs.899, down roughly Rs. 500 their MRP. Similarly, the Rs. 2,290 Sony MDR-XB50 earphones are selling at Rs. 1,299 during the Amazon sale.
  5. The Lenovo Yoga 510 laptop with 14-inch touchscreen, Gen 7 Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD, and Windows 10 Home operating system is available at Rs. 49990, a Rs. 6,500 discount over its usual price. There’s also an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,020.
  6. On Canon DSLRs, the Amazon Great Indian sale is providing up to 30 percent off across models.
  7. If you want keep your smartphone sale, the Kaspersky Internet Security for Android (1 device, 1 user subscription) is selling for Rs. 74, down Rs. 291 over the MRP.

If you are having trouble in bagging certain products in the deal due to high demand, you can check out our guide to making the most of the Amazon sale.

Ransomware Cyber Attack: Hackers Leverage Stolen NSA Tool to Wreak Havoc Worldwide
