After opening up early for Prime members, the Great Indian Festival sale is finally available to everyone. The festive season sale brings discounts and offers across all product categories. Amazon is also matching top deals from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Great Indian Festival sale includes more ways to save money apart from the discounts. You can get an additional 10 percent cash back on making payments using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The minimum order must be Rs. 5,000 per transaction, while the discount is capped at Rs. 1,500. You can use a single card for multiple transactions and each card’s maximum cashback is capped at Rs. 4,500.

Here are our top picks so far from Amazon Great Indian Festival sale day 1 or check out all deals available during the Amazon sale.

Apple iPhone 7

Amazon is matching Flipkart’s deal on the iPhone 7 32GB. The iPhone 7 32GB is now available for Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 56,200). The 128GB variant is also down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 65,200). This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the iPhone 7 this year. If you are looking to upgrade from an iPhone 6 or lower, the iPhone 7 is a great device at this price point. It features a 4.7-inch Retina display and comes with a 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. It is powered by Apple’s A10 SoC and runs iOS 10 out of the box, with iOS 11 update now available.

Price: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 56,200)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3

The 2017 MacBook Air 13.3-inch is down to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 77,200). You can exchange your old laptop and get an additional discount up to Rs. 15,520 during the Amazon sale. You can also convert your purchase into a no-cost EMI option. The MacBook Air is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs macOS Sierra. If you’re looking to buy a Mac, this is as affordable as it can get. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can get an additional 10% cashback.

Price: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 77,200)

Apple iPad 9.7-inch 32GB WiFi

The iPad 9.7-inch 32GB with WiFi is down to Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 28,900) on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display. It comes with an 8MP primary camera at the back and a 1.2MP front-facing camera. The iPad is powered by Apple’s A9 processor and includes 32GB of storage. There’s an additional discount up to Rs. 10,341 if you exchange your old device with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 28,900)

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB is currently down to Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 76,300). This is one of the lowest price points we’ve seen on the iPhone 7 Plus, with the last lowest price being Rs. 62,500. This is a good deal if you’re planning on skipping this year’s iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. The iPhone 7 Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina display and comes with dual 12MP camera assembly at the back as primary cameras and a 7MP front-facing camera. It is powered by Apple’s A10 chip and runs iOS 10 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 76,300)

Samsung 55-inch M-series LED TV

If you’re looking for a big-screen LED TV this festive season, the Samsung 55-inch M-series full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 103,000 (MRP Rs. 129,500) during the Great Indian Festival sale. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It runs on full HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels). Samsung’s 55-inch M-series LED TV comes with proprietary features like Ultra Clean View, Micro Dimming Pro and a contrast enhancer to ensure customers enjoy a great picture quality. The TV comes with standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 103,000 (MRP Rs. 129,500)

Sony 43-inch Bravia 4K LED TV

The Sony 43-inch Bravia 4K LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 72,900) as part of the Amazon sale. The TV offers 4K UHD resolution and comes with three HDMI and three USB ports. If you pay using Amazon Pay balance, you can get an additional Rs. 3,500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. It’s one of the finest 4K LED TVs with HDR support at this price point.

Price: Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 72,900)

Netgear AC3200 X6 Nighthawk wireless router

Say goodbye to all your wireless coverage issues with the Netgear AC3200 X6 Nighthawk wireless router. Amazon is offering the router at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) in a Lightning Deal. The tri-band router will help make your home or small office WiFi more reliable and help increase coverage. It is powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor with three offload processors. You can control most of its functionality using Netgear’s mobile apps.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

TCL 65-inch 4K LED TV + free 32-inch TV

Amazon is offering a free 32-inch HD Ready LED TV with a TCL 65-inch 4K LED TV. The combo deal is priced at Rs. 94,990 during the Great Indian Festival sale. Once you buy the TCL 65-inch 4K LED TV you’ll receive a coupon after 30 days from your purchase. You can use this coupon to redeem your free 32-inch Hd Ready LED TV. The 65-inch 4K LED TV from TCL is based on Android TV and includes a built-in Chromecast functionality.

Price: Rs. 94,990

