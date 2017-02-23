Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon Resists Request for Echo Info in Arkansas Slaying

 
23 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon Resists Request for Echo Info in Arkansas Slaying

Amazon is resisting an effort by Arkansas prosecutors to obtain potential recordings from a slaying suspect's Amazon Echo smart speaker, saying authorities haven't established that their investigation is more important than a customer's privacy rights.

The issue comes in the investigation into the death of Victor Collins, who was found floating face-up in a hot tub in a friend's Bentonville home in November 2015. The friend, James Andrew Bates, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Benton County prosecutors asked a court to force Amazon to provide data that Bates' Echo may have collected. Echo devices "listen" for a user's voice and respond to commands.

In a response filed Friday, Amazon said prosecutors hadn't established the need for Amazon to violate its customers' constitutional rights. Amazon said prosecutors must prove the information isn't available elsewhere.

Amazon also wants the court to review the recordings before turning them over to prosecutors to ensure they're actually relevant to the case.

"Given the important First Amendment and privacy implications at stake, the warrant should be quashed unless the Court finds that the State has met its heightened burden for compelled production of such materials," Amazon said in the court documents.

The company had previously spoken about prosecutor's request for the information in more general terms, but this is Amazon's first formal legal response to the subpoena for audio recordings and transcripts from the night of Collins' death.

"Amazon will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us. Amazon objects to overbroad or otherwise inappropriate demands as a matter of course," the company said in a statement.

The Associated Press left a phone message Wednesday seeking comment from prosecutors in the case.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Echo, Echo, Smart Speaker, Alexa, Internet, Home Entertainment, Arkansas
On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Smartphones Will Debut This Year, Says CruicialTec
Oppo F1s
Amazon Resists Request for Echo Info in Arkansas Slaying
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Like Planets: Seven Things You Should Know
  2. Jio Prime Plan May Retain Users but It's the Wrong Strategy, Say Analysts
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specifications List Leaked; Reveals Nearly Everything
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaked Images Show Smartphone's Display Up-Close
  5. BSES Offers Cashback on Bill Payments via MobiKwik, Paytm, and PhonePe
  6. Airtel Offering 10GB Additional Data at Rs. 100
  7. Nokia to Live Stream Sunday's Android Phone Launch on Facebook, YouTube
  8. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC Tipped to Launch in May
  9. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  10. For Microsoft, Aadhaar Is the Next Big Platform
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.