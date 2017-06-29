Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India and Other Countries on July 11

 
29 June 2017
Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India and Other Countries on July 11

Highlights

  • Amazon Prime Day deals will begin at 6pm on July 10
  • You need to be a Prime member to participate in this sale
  • Prime Day sale will go on for 30-hours

Amazon’s Prime Day annual sale is coming back on July 11, and for the first time it will be held in India as well. For those unaware, Prime Day is a day of deals like Black Friday and Cyber Monday held in western countries, but exclusively meant for its Prime subscribers. The 30-hour sale will see exclusive launch offers, cashbacks, and discounts on various products including smartphones, and unlimited one-day and two-day delivery for most products. It will also see original and new content being launched on Prime Video running up to Prime Day.

This will be the first time Amazon hosts its Prime Day gala event in India. The sale will start the evening before in all markets the Prime Day sale is available, i.e., 6pm on July 10, and will go on for 30 hours. Many Prime Day deals will be revealed even earlier, on July 9. The Prime Day event is a huge deal across the globe, and in 2015, it even broke a record set by the famous Black Friday sale. To participate in this sale, you need to be a Prime member, and the membership fee is at Rs. 499 per year (you can opt for the 30-day free trial as well). Amazon has announced that the deals will be revealed on July 9 to keep the customer prepared of what they want to buy.

Amazon has confirmed exclusive product launches from Honor, Lego, and others; but has noted that more brands will be unveiled on July 5. One of the deals listed is on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which will give you Rs. 499 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. There are several other perks that will be offered if you make your transactions with Amazon Pay balance as well. Promotional offers from MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow, and Swiggy have also been listed. There’s up to 15 percent cashback on HDFC cards for a maximum of up to Rs. 2,000, and up to 20 percent cash back on Amazon Pay Balance for a maximum of up to Rs. 200.

Users can also expect 'thousands of Lightning Deals' apart from popular ‘Deals of the Day'. For all the notifications running up to the Prime Day event, you can register here.

Coming to Prime Video, there will be a host of exclusive and new content that will be launched running up to Prime Day - from July 5 to July 9. Additionally, on July 10 midnight, Amazon will launch its original Inside Edge on Prime Video as well.

“Our members love Prime Day and we have been thrilled by the response over the last two years. It is inspiring us to make it even better this year for Prime members. Every part of our business is working to deliver more deals for a record number of shoppers. This year’s Prime Day is too big for 24 hours – so we’re giving Prime members 30 hours to shop!” said Greg Greeley, Vice President, Amazon Prime in a statement.

Along with India, China and Mexico will also join the celebration for the first time. The global Prime Day event will be held in 13 countries simultaneously, and these countries include - US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria.

Tasneem Akolawala


 
 

