Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers Kick Off Today, Here's What to Expect

E-commerce site Amazon is set to kick off its first Amazon Prime Day Sale in India, along with 12 other countries worldwide. The sale will see some major price discounts, offers, and deals on varied smartphones, electronic products, and other items across many categories on July 11. The sale begins on Monday, July 10 at 6pm IST, while the main sale day is on Tuesday, July 11. A reminder that this sale is only applicable for Amazon Prime members and the yearly membership for Prime is at Rs. 499.

Talking about smartphones first, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be made available in an open sale at Rs. 6,999 starting at 5pm IST today. OnePlus is offering its 6GB RAM/64GB storage OnePlus 5 variant with an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange offer. Smartphones from Honor (Huawei’s Terminal brand) will also be listed with deals and discounts. Furthermore, the Amazon Fire TV Stick will be up for grabs with Rs. 1,000 discount at Rs. 2,999. There will be a further Rs. 499 cashback as Amazon Pay balance as well. Amazon has also listed 40 percent off on Fitbit fitness bands.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Tips for the Best Shopping Experience

Amazon India has confirmed exclusive product launches from 30 brands, including Honor, LG. Sharp, and Lego. All members making purchases in the Amazon sale will get assured offers worth Rs. 1,100 from MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow. There’s up to 15 percent cashback on HDFC cards (up to Rs. 2,000) on purchases of Rs. 5,000 or more, and up to 20 percent cashback on Amazon Pay balance (up to Rs. 200) on topping the balance after June 29.

Users can also expect 'thousands of Lightning Deals' apart from popular ‘Deals of the Day' in the Amazon Prime Day sale. For all the notifications running up to the Prime Day event, you can register here. Also, download the app for notifications prior to a deal going live.

Coming to Prime Video, there were a host of exclusive and new content that was launched running up to Prime Day - from July 5 to July 9. These include Star Trek – Beyond (July 5), Deepwater Horizon (July 6), Baahubali: The Lost Legends, Episode 9 (July 7), Sully (July 8), and Zakir Khan’s stand-up comedy special, Haq Se Single (July 9). On July 10 midnight, Amazon will launch its original Inside Edge on Prime Video as well.

Check out all the offers and deals in various categories for the Prime Day Sale here. To become a Amazon Prime member and participate in the sale, head here. Along with India, China and Mexico will also join the celebration for the first time. The global Prime Day event will be held in 13 countries simultaneously, and these countries include - US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria